(Adds services sector data, Fed official, analyst comments)
* Jobless claims fall 9,000 last week
* Four-week moving average of claims drops 7,750
* Services sector activity accelerates to six-month high
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 26 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits fell more than expected
last week while activity in the services sector hit a six-month
high in March, underscoring the economy's solid fundamentals
despite a recent softening in growth.
Harsh weather, the now-settled labor dispute at the
country's busy West Coast ports, softer global demand and a
strong dollar undercut growth early in the first quarter.
Thursday's upbeat reports, however, implied the slowdown
would be temporary.
"The good news is that claims and the services sector data
suggest the economy has gained some momentum heading into the
second quarter," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 9,000
to a seasonally adjusted 282,000 for the week ended March 21,
the Labor Department said.
That was the lowest level since mid-February and was better
than economists' expectations for a dip to 290,000.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 7,750 to 297,000 last week.
In a separate report, financial data firm Markit said its
preliminary or "flash" Purchasing Managers Index for the service
sector rose to 58.6 in March, the highest reading since
September, from 57.1 in February.
A reading over 50 signals expansion in the vast services
sector. Survey respondents said economic conditions were
improving and reported an increase in new orders and an
accumulation of backlogs.
Services industry employment growth increased at its fastest
pace in nine months in March.
Prices for U.S. government debt fell, while the dollar rose
against a basket of currencies. U.S. stocks were trading lower
after Saudi Arabia and its allies launched air strikes on Yemen.
UPBEAT REPORTS
The sturdy jobs and services sector picture is in stark
contrast with dour reports on manufacturing, home building,
consumer spending and trade, which have suggested the economy
has hit a soft patch.
The tepid growth and persistently low inflation could see
the Federal Reserve delaying raising interest rates until later
this year. The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term
interest rate near zero since December 2008.
Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank president Dennis Lockhart said
at an investment education conference in Detroit the recent lull
in activity was temporary and was not a sign that the economy
was shifting to slower growth.
The economy added 295,000 jobs in February, marking the 12th
straight month that employment gains have been above 200,000,
the longest such run since 1994.
Thursday's claims report showed the number of people still
receiving benefits after an initial week of aid fell 6,000 to
2.42 million in the week ended March 14.
"The sustained low reading on continuing claims suggests the
trend to a tighter labor market remains intact," said John
Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in New York.
The so-called continuing claims covered the period during
which the government surveyed households for March's
unemployment rate.
Continuing claims rose marginally between the February and
March survey periods, suggesting little change in the jobless
rate. The unemployment rate fell to a more than 6-1/2-year low
of 5.5 percent in February.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)