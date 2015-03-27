(Adds consumer confidence data, analyst comments, updates
markets)
* Fourth-quarter GDP growth unrevised at 2.2 percent rate
* Pace of consumer spending fastest since Q1 of 2006
* Corporate profits fall sharply in Q4
* Profits down 8.3 percent in 2014; largest drop since 2008
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 27 U.S. economic growth cooled
in the fourth quarter as previously reported and after-tax
corporate profits took a hit from a strong dollar, which could
undermine future business spending.
Gross domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual
rate, the Commerce Department said on Friday in its third
estimate of GDP. That was unrevised from the forecast the
government published last month.
Businesses throttled back on inventory and equipment
investment, but robust consumer spending limited the slowdown in
the pace of activity. The economy grew at a 5 percent rate in
the third quarter.
After-tax corporate profits declined at a 1.6 percent rate
last quarter after increasing at a 4.7 percent pace in the third
quarter. Corporate profits from outside the United States fell
at an 8.8 percent rate, the steepest decline since the 2007-2009
recession.
"Slower profit growth could mean slower investment in the
coming months," said Thomas Costerg, an economist at Standard
Chartered in New York.
Multinationals such as technology giant IBM,
semiconductor maker Intel Corp, industrial conglomerate
Honeywell and Procter & Gamble, the world's
largest household products maker, have warned that the dollar
will hurt their profits this year.
The dollar gained 7.8 percent against the currencies of the
main U.S. trading partners between June and December.
For all of 2014, after-tax corporate profits fell 8.3
percent, the largest annual drop since 2008.
Economists had expected fourth-quarter GDP growth would be
revised up to a 2.4 percent rate and after-tax corporate profits
would rise at a 1 percent pace.
U.S. stocks were trading marginally higher, as investors bet
that the weak growth data would delay a Federal Reserve interest
rate increase until later in 2015. The dollar dipped against a
basket of currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasuries rose.
DOLLAR HEADWIND
A separate report showed consumer sentiment slipped in
March, adding to signs that the moderate pace of economic
expansion persisted through the first quarter.
The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index
fell to 93 this month from a reading of 95.4 in February.
The sturdy dollar, lingering weakness in Europe and Asia,
harsh winter weather in the United States and a now-settled
labor dispute at busy U.S. West Coast ports dampened activity in
the first two months of the year.
With temperatures rising, there are signs of some pick-up in
activity. But the dollar will likely provide a challenge for
domestic manufacturers. First-quarter growth estimates range
between a 0.9 percent and 1.4 percent rate.
"The impact of dollar strength and energy price declines may
prove too much for GDP to hit the long-awaited 3 percent
threshold in 2015, leaving another year of mid-2 percent growth
in its wake," said Jay Morelock, an economist at FTN Financial
in New York.
Businesses accumulated $80 billion worth of inventory in the
fourth quarter, less than the $88.4 billion the government had
estimated last month.
As a result, inventories subtracted 0.10 percentage point
from GDP growth in the fourth quarter. Restocking was previously
reported to have added 0.1 percentage point to output.
The weak pace of restocking, however, removes the threat of
an inventory overhang, giving businesses scope to place more
orders for goods, which should help to stimulate manufacturing.
Business investment on equipment was revised to show it
rising at a 0.6 percent rate instead of the previously reported
0.9 percent pace, likely reflecting the impact of the strong
dollar and lower crude oil prices, which have caused a drop in
drilling and exploration activity.
But consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased at a 4.4 percent
rate in the fourth quarter instead of the 4.2 percent rate
reported last month. It was the fastest pace since the first
quarter of 2006.
Consumer spending, however, moderated early in the first
quarter as cold and snowy weather kept shoppers at home.
Households also appear to have opted to save the bulk of their
savings from lower gasoline prices.
Despite slower global demand, export growth was revised
higher. But with consumer spending so strong, more imports than
previously estimated flowed into the country, resulting in a
trade deficit that weighed on GDP growth.
Trade lopped off 1.03 percentage points instead of the 1.15
points reported last month.
