* Nonfarm payrolls increase 271,000 in October
* Unemployment rate falls to 5.0 percent from 5.1 percent
* Average hourly earnings increase 9 cents
* Solid jobs report supports December rate hike
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 U.S. job growth surged in
October and the unemployment rate hit a 7-1/2-year low of 5.0
percent in a show of economic strength that makes it much more
likely the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in
December.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 last month, the largest
rise since December 2014, the Labor Department said on Friday.
In addition, average hourly earnings rose a respectable 9 cents.
The payrolls jump followed modest gains in August and September.
The unemployment rate now stands at its lowest level since
April 2008 and is in a range many Fed officials see as
consistent with full employment.
"The employment report had everything you could have asked
for. It more than offsets the weakness in the prior two months
and positions the Fed to hike rates in December," said Michelle
Meyer, deputy U.S. chief economist at Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in New York.
The reaction in financial markets was swift and sharp.
The dollar rallied to a near seven-month high against a
basket of currencies as investors braced for higher borrowing
costs. U.S. Treasury debt prices fell, with yields on the
two-year note hitting a 5-1/2-year high. U.S. stocks ended
mostly higher.
Rates futures implied a 70 percent chance of a Fed rate
increase next month, up from 58 percent late on Thursday.
With speeches from several Fed officials, including Chair
Janet Yellen, suggesting a low bar for a December rate increase,
economists had said ahead of the report that monthly job gains
above 150,000 in October and November would be sufficient
grounds for the first increase in overnight borrowing costs
since 2006.
The U.S. central bank, which has held rates near zero for
nearly seven years, has made clear, both in its statement after
its October policy meeting and Yellen's subsequent comments,
that a rate hike is firmly on the table at the Dec. 15-16
meeting.
"We've indicated that conditions look like they could be
right for an increase," Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President
Charles Evans, who has argued against a rate hike, said in an
interview with CNBC on Friday. "The real side of the economy is
looking a lot better."
A Reuters survey of banks that deal directly with the Fed
showed 15 of the 17 so-called primary dealers expect monetary
policy tightening next month. That compared with only 12 dealers
in September.
BROAD-BASED GAINS
Economists had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing 180,000
last month and the unemployment rate remaining at 5.1 percent.
The report added to strong services sector and automobile
sales data in painting an upbeat picture of the economy at the
start of the fourth quarter. It bolstered views that growth will
regain momentum this quarter after braking sharply to a 1.5
percent annual pace in the July-September period.
In addition to the unexpectedly stronger job gains last
month, data for August and September were revised to show 12,000
more jobs created than previously reported.
Last month's rise in wages, which have been almost stagnant
despite a tightening labor market, lifted the year-on-year
reading to 2.5 percent. That was the biggest increase since July
2009 and could give the Fed confidence that inflation will
gradually move towards its 2 percent target.
Combining hours, payroll gains and wages, a measure of
take-home pay increased 0.6 percent in October, and was up 4.6
percent over the past 12 months.
"The economy has regained momentum just in time for the
holiday shopping season," said Bob Hughes, senior research
fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research in Great
Barrington, Massachusetts.
There were improvements in other labor market measures that
Fed officials are eyeing as they contemplate a rate hike.
A broad measure of joblessness that includes people who want
to work but have given up searching and those working part-time
because they cannot find full-time employment fell two-tenths of
a percentage point to 9.8 percent, the lowest level since May
2008.
The employment-population ratio rose to 59.3 percent from
59.2 percent in September. But the labor force participation
rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or
at least looking for a job, held at a near 38-year low of 62.4
percent.
Employment gains in October were broad-based, though
manufacturing added no jobs and mining shed 4,000 positions as
oil and gas extraction payrolls fell 2,700.
Manufacturing has been hurt by a strong dollar, efforts by
businesses to reduce bloated inventory and spending cuts by
energy companies cutting back on well drilling and exploration
in response to lower oil prices.
The mining sector has shed 109,000 jobs since peaking in
December 2014. Oilfield services provider Schlumberger NV
last month announced further layoffs in addition to the
20,000 jobs it has already eliminated.
Construction payrolls, however, increased 31,000 last month,
the biggest gain since February.
The services sector added 241,000 jobs in October, with
large gains in retail, health and leisure. Professional and
business services added 78,000 jobs, the largest gain since last
November. Temporary help, a harbinger of future hiring,
increased by 24,500 jobs, the biggest rise in nearly a year.
Government payrolls increased 3,000 last month.
