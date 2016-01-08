(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 292,000 in December
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 5.0 percent
* Average hourly earnings fall one cent
* Report could ease concerns about economy's health
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 8 U.S. payrolls surged in
December and the job count for the prior two months was revised
sharply higher, showing the economy on solid ground despite a
troubling international backdrop.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 292,000 last month, the Labor
Department said on Friday, as hiring got a boost from
unseasonably warm weather. The unemployment rate held steady at
a 7-1/2-year low of 5 percent even as more people entered the
labor force, a sign of confidence in the job market.
The robust employment data helped soothe fears about the
economy's health, and suggested recent weakness would largely be
contained to the manufacturing and export-oriented sectors,
which have been hit by a strong dollar and anemic global
demand. Efforts by businesses to whittle down an inventory glut
and spending cuts by energy companies have also inflicted pain.
"It gives us a short-term shot in the arm and pushes back
the idea that we are headed for a global recession or that
weakness in China will sink our economy," says David Donabedian,
chief investment officer at Atlantic Trust Private Wealth
Management in Baltimore.
Slumping oil prices and slowing growth in China have cast a
pall on the outlook for the global economy.
The upbeat employment report briefly helped staunch the
bleeding on Wall Street, but was offset by further declines in
oil prices. The dollar firmed against a basket of currencies as
traders ramped up bets the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in March. Prices for U.S. government debt rose on
safe-haven bids.
Concerns about a slowdown in China, the world's
second-largest economy after the United States, have spooked
investors worldwide. But signs of stability emerged overnight
after China ditched a stock market circuit breaker and guided
its currency higher.
U.S. payrolls for October and November were revised to show
50,000 more jobs created than previously reported, adding to the
report's upbeat tone. The only wrinkle was a one cent drop in
average hourly earnings.
Economists, who slashed fourth-quarter U.S. growth forecasts
on recent soft economic data, had expected payrolls to increase
by only 200,000 last month. Fourth-quarter GDP growth estimates
currently range from as low as a 0.4 percent annual rate to as
high as a 1.1 percent pace.
Though payroll growth was softer last year than in 2014,
with 2.65 million jobs created compared with 3.1 million in the
prior year, the job gains in 2015 were still the second largest
since 1999.
FOCUS ON WAGE GROWTH
While the labor market's resilience could spur Fed
policymakers to hike rates in March, some economists said low
inflation and the recent turmoil in financial markets could stay
their hand.
"These figures obviously support a March rate hike from the
Fed, but ... it is developments in inflation rather than the
labor market that will determine the pace of future rate hikes,"
said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Markets in
New York. "With oil prices close to $30 a barrel now, this
latest labor market improvement doesn't necessarily guarantee a
March rate hike."
The U.S. central bank last month raised overnight rates by a
quarter percentage point to between 0.25 and 0.50 percent, the
first increase in nearly a decade, and a subsequent move at its
next meeting this month was already seen as off the table.
With the Fed focused on inflation, wage growth is under
scrutiny. Economists said December's decline in earnings could
simply be due to a calendar-related quirk.
Despite that drop, the year-on-year gain moved up to 2.5
percent from 2.3 percent in November, although that reflected an
unusually weak December 2014.
Also being watched closely is the labor force participation
rate, or the share of working-age Americans who are employed or
at least looking for a job. While the rate increased one-tenth
of a percentage point to 62.6 percent in December, it remains
near four-decade lows.
There are concerns persistently low participation could
hamper job growth as the supply pool of workers shrinks, unless
a pick-up in earnings entices more Americans to return to the
labor force. The employment-to-population ratio increased to
59.5 percent last month, its highest level since May 2009, from
59.4 percent in November.
Employment gains in December were concentrated in the
services sector, with mining shedding a further 8,000 jobs.
Employment in the mining sector declined by 129,000 in 2015 and
more losses are likely with oil prices at an 11-year low.
Oilfield services provider Schlumberger last month
announced another round of job cuts in addition to 20,000
layoffs already reported in 2015. The company said it expected
the slowdown in drilling activity to continue this year.
Manufacturing added 8,000 jobs last month and warm weather
boosted construction payrolls, which increased by 45,000. Retail
payrolls rose only 4,300 as mild temperatures hurt sales of
winter apparel.
The weather also limited job gains in the leisure and
hospitality sector, with employment rising 29,000 after
increasing by 47,000 the prior month. Temporary help had a gain
of 34,400 jobs last month and government payrolls rose 17,000.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Tim Ahmann, Andrea
Ricci and Paul Simao)