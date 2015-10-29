(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Third-quarter GDP expands at 1.5 percent rate
* Inventory investment weighs, trade neutral
* Domestic demand solid, inflation measures muted
* Weekly jobless claims rise 1,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 29 U.S. economic growth braked
sharply in the third quarter as businesses cut back on
restocking warehouses to work off an inventory glut, but solid
domestic demand could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in December.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.5 percent annual
rate after expanding at a 3.9 percent clip in the second
quarter, the Commerce Department said on Thursday.
The inventory drag, however, is likely to be temporary and
economists expect growth to pick up in the fourth quarter given
strong domestic fundamentals.
"The guts of the report were healthy, they still show strong
underlying momentum in the economy and that puts a December rate
hike firmly on the table," said Thomas Costerg, a U.S. economist
at Standard Chartered Bank in New York.
The Fed on Wednesday described the economy as growing at a
"moderate" pace and hinted at a December rate increase by making
a direct reference to its next policy meeting. The U.S. central
bank has kept benchmark overnight interest rates near zero since
December 2008.
Stocks on Wall Street and prices for U.S. Treasury debt fell
on the data. The dollar weakened against a basket of currencies.
The economy has struggled to sustain a faster pace of growth
since the end of the 2007-2009 recession, with average yearly
growth failing to break above 2.5 percent. This year, it has
faced headwinds from a strong dollar and deep spending cuts by
energy firms following a collapse in oil prices.
Businesses accumulated $56.8 billion worth of inventory in
the third quarter, the smallest since the first quarter of 2014
and down sharply from $113.5 billion in the April-June period.
There were declines in manufacturing, wholesale and retail
inventories.
The small inventory build sliced off 1.44 percentage points
from third-quarter GDP growth, the largest since the fourth
quarter of 2012.
"That inventory drawdown represents a bit of a healthy purge
that should set the economy up for stronger growth in the coming
quarters," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer for Plante
Moran Financial Advisors in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
CONSUMERS SAVE THE DAY
The blow from inventories was, however, blunted by bullish
consumers, who are getting a tailwind from cheaper gasoline and
firming housing and labor markets.
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, grew at a 3.2 percent rate after
expanding at a 3.6 percent pace in the second quarter. A measure
of private domestic demand, which excludes trade, inventories
and government spending, rose at a sturdy 3.2 percent pace.
Spending is likely to remain supported by a fairly healthy
labor market and low inflation, which is boosting household
purchasing power. Income at the disposal of households increased
3.5 percent in the third quarter after rising 1.2 percent in the
prior quarter.
"The consumer remains the main engine of economic growth. We
expect this dynamic to remain in place," said Jesse Hurwitz, an
economist at Barclays in New York.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed new
applications for unemployment benefits last week hovering near
levels last seen in late 1973.
With the dollar strengthening, export growth decelerated in
the third quarter. The drag was, however, offset by a slowdown
in imports, especially automobiles, leaving trade's impact on
growth neutral.
Ongoing spending cuts in the energy sector also undermined
growth. A plunge in oil prices has prompted oil field companies
like Schlumberger and Halliburton to slash
investment.
Schlumberger said this month it did not expect a recovery in
demand before 2017 and anticipated that exploration and
production spending would fall again in 2016.
Spending on mining exploration, wells and shafts tumbled at
a 46.9 percent rate after dropping at a 68 percent pace in the
second quarter. Investment in nonresidential structures
contracted at a 4.0 percent pace, also weighed down by weak
spending on commercial and healthcare structures.
Despite strong domestic demand, dollar strength and cheaper
gasoline dampened inflation.
The personal consumption expenditures price index rose
at a 1.2 percent rate after rising 2.2 percent in the second
quarter. Excluding food and energy, prices increased at a 1.3
percent pace, slowing from a 1.9 percent rate in the second
quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)