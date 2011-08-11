* Initial claims fall to 4-month low last week
* Four-week moving average falls by 3,250
* Trade gap largest since October 2008
* Second-quarter growth seen revised down to 0.9 pct
(Adds Obama, new analyst quote, updates markets to close)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 11 The number of Americans
claiming new jobless benefits fell to a four-month low last
week, a sliver of hope for an economy battered for days by a
credit rating downgrade and falling share prices.
The jobless claims data released by the Labor Department on
Thursday eased concerns that the economy was heading back into
recession, as feared by investors, and sparked a rally on Wall
Street that lifted stocks 4 to 4.7 percent.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 7,000
to a seasonally adjusted 395,000, the Labor Department said,
the lowest level since early April. Economists had expected a
reading of 400,000.
"We are not necessarily on the verge of another dip in
economic activity," said Millan Mulraine, a senior macro
strategist at TD Securities in New York.
"The level of claims at this point is more consistent with
at least no deterioration in labor market conditions and at
best an economy that is adding jobs at about 200,000 (a
month)."
However, the optimism generated by the claims report was
dampened somewhat by a jump in the trade deficit to $53.1
billion in June, the largest since October 2008, from $50.8
billion in May.
As a result of the wider trade shortfall, economists
estimated the second-quarter's already weak annual growth pace
of 1.3 percent could be revised to 0.9 percent.
The government will release its second estimate for
second-quarter gross domestic product on Aug. 26. The economy
grew at a 0.4 percent rate in the first quarter.
The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday that economic growth
was considerably weaker than expected and unemployment would
fall only gradually. The U.S. central bank promised to keep
interest rates near zero until at least mid-2013.
Hiring accelerated in July after abruptly slowing in the
previous two months. However, there are worries that a sharp
sell-off in stocks and the nasty fight between Democrats and
Republicans over raising the government's debt ceiling could
dampen employers' enthusiasm to hire new workers.
"It is possible that the risk aversion manifested in
financial markets will spill over to hiring. However, the data
in hand don't yet reflect such a dynamic," said Julia Coronado,
chief North America economist at BNP Paribas in New York.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INSTANT VIEW-US jobless claims fall [ID:nN1E77A086]
Graphic - Jobless claims: r.reuters.com/zup23s
Graphic - U.S. trade balance: r.reuters.com/fyp23s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
DOWNWARD TREND IN CLAIMS
President Barack Obama on Thursday renewed a call for an
extension of a payroll tax cut and pressed Congress to pass
legislation that would increase investment in the nation's
aging infrastructure and boost exports.
"Over the coming weeks I am going to be putting out more
proposals, week by week that will help businesses hire and put
people back to work," Obama told workers at a battery plant in
Michigan. "I am going to keep at it until every single American
who wants a job can find one."
About 13.9 million Americans are unemployed.
Stocks have dropped sharply in recent weeks on fears of a
new recession, exacerbated by Standard & Poor's decision to
strip the United States' top notch AAA crediting rating last
Friday.
A sovereign debt crisis in Europe has also not helped.
But U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, boosted by the jobless
claims report and solid earnings from Cisco Systems (CSCO.O).
Sentiment was also fueled by department store chain Kohl's Corp
(KSS.N) raising its full-year profit forecast.
Prices for Treasury debt fell and the market suffered its
worst long bond auction in 2-1/2 years. The dollar was flat
against a basket of currencies.
Economists remain cautiously optimistic that the world's
largest economy will avoid a double-dip recession, citing
declining energy prices and the unwinding of supply chain
disruptions from the earthquake in Japan.
An increase in the volume of oil imports pushed the monthly
oil import bill in June to its highest since August 2008. That
and the second straight month of declines in exports
contributed to the month's wider trade deficit.
Imports from China rose nearly 5 percent to $34.4 billion,
lifting the closely watched trade gap with that country to
$26.7 billion, the highest in 10 months.
U.S. exports fell for a second consecutive month, to $170.9
billion, as shipments to Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Central
America, France, China and Japan all declined.
"The sharp drop in exports is a major concern for the
economic outlook as it is an indication that the pace of global
activity may be slowing appreciably," said TD Securities'
Mulraine.