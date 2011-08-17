* Producer prices rise 0.2 pct in July
* Core PPI up 0.4 pct, largest gain in six months
* Year-ago core PPI up 2.5 pct, biggest since 2009
* Tobacco accounts for almost a quarter of core PPI gain
(Adds details, new analyst comment, byline)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 17 U.S. core producer prices
rose at their fastest pace in six months in July on strong
tobacco and light truck costs, though weak domestic demand was
seen keeping inflation pressures under control.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally
adjusted index for prices paid at the farm and factory gate,
excluding food and energy, rose 0.4 percent -- the largest
increase since January -- after rising 0.3 percent in June.
Economists, who had expected a 0.2 percent rise last month
in the so-called core rate, said July's gain should not alter
the Federal Reserve's prediction of low inflation in the
near-term. Producers' pricing power is limited by a 9.1 percent
unemployment rate.
"There is a high level of unemployment and low level of
capacity utilization," said Christopher Probyn, chief economist
at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "I don't think that
the U.S. economy is in a position to generate a sustained
acceleration in inflation."
The Fed last week promised to keep interest rates near zero
for the next two years to stimulate growth, saying the outlook
for inflation over the medium-term was subdued.
The U.S. central bank has suddenly come under harsh
scrutiny from Republican campaigners for the 2012 presidential
nomination who say its easy money practices and lack of
transparency are a threat to national economic stability.
Texas Governor Rick Perry even suggested on Monday that
Chairman Ben Bernanke's policies could be considered
"treasonous" if the Fed "prints more money between now and the
election" in November 2012.
The Fed has injected about $2.3 trillion into the economy
through purchases of government and agency debt since late
2008, measures intended to increase credit availability, but
that some see as setting the stage for future inflation.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INSTANT VIEW-US producers prices rise [ID:nN1E77G08S]
Graphic: producer prices rise r.reuters.com/buh33s
Graphic: mortgage applications r.reuters.com/ceh33s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
TOBACCO PRICES SURGE
U.S. stocks rose on strong earnings and a jump in oil
prices, while U.S. government debt prices were little changed.
A spike in food and energy prices pushed up inflation early
this year, but weak economic growth and high unemployment kept
underlying price pressures contained.
In the 12 months to July, core producer prices increased
2.5 percent, the largest rise since June 2009.
The economy hardly grew in the first half of 2011 and a
moderate expansion pace is expected for the rest of the year.
But some economists cautioned that regardless of anemic
demand, the Fed could find itself with an inflation problem.
"Producer expenses are on the rise and while weak demand
may limit pricing power, the pressure on costs will cause firms
to look for any way possible to pass on those increases," said
Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in
Holland, Pennsylvania.
"The Fed's policy is likely to produce higher than desired
inflation in the future and I would not be surprised to see the
Fed's most closely watched indices all exceed the upper end of
the target range by year's end."
Tobacco accounted for almost a quarter of the rise in the
monthly core PPI rate, with light motor trucks and
pharmaceuticals also making significant contributions.
Tobacco surged 2.8 percent, the largest increase since
March 2009. Light truck prices increased 1 percent, still
reflecting the lingering effects of disruptions to production
caused by the March earthquake in Japan.
However, motor vehicle production rebounded strongly in
July, which should help to ease the price pressure.
Overall prices received by producers rose 0.2 percent last
month, above economists' expectations for a 0.1 percent gain,
after falling 0.4 percent in June.
Overall producer prices were bumped up by food costs, which
rose 0.6 percent as potatoes recorded their biggest increase in
almost a year. Gasoline prices, however, fell 2.8 percent.
In the 12 months to July, producer prices rose 7.2 percent
after increasing 7.0 percent the prior month. The rise was
above economists' expectations for a 7.0 percent advance.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Neil Stempleman)