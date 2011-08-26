* Second-quarter GDP growth trimmed to 1 pct
* Business inventories, exports behind downward revision
* Growth composition encouraging, spending revised up
* Consumer confidence falls in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 26 The struggling U.S. economy
expanded even more slowly than previously thought in the second
quarter of 2011, but a breakdown of the growth suggested a new
recession could be avoided.
Gross domestic product rose at an annual rate of 1 percent,
the Commerce Department said on Friday, as restocking by
businesses and growth in exports proved less strong than
initially estimated.
"While confidence indicators have plummeted of late, the
most timely hard numbers certainly do not suggest that the
economy has fallen back into a recession," said Harm Bandholz,
chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research in New York.
"Instead, we still continue to expect that growth in the
second half of the year will accelerate to about 2 percent."
The rate of growth between April and June was cut from the
government's first reading of 1.3 percent and followed a
lethargic 0.4 percent pace in the first three months of 2011.
This means the economy grew only 0.7 percent in the first
half of the year. Nonetheless, and despite a sharp fall in
consumer confidence this month, economists do not believe the
economy will fall back into recession.
The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan consumer
sentiment index fell to 55.7 this month from 63.7 in July. It
was slightly better than August's preliminary reading of 54.9,
which had been the lowest level since May 1980.
The weak growth pace has been blamed on high gasoline
prices, bad weather and supply-chain disruptions from the March
earthquake in Japan, all of which are considered to be
temporary drags on the economy.
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke told a gathering of
central bankers from around the globe in the Rocky Mountains of
Wyoming that the economy's recovery from the worst downturn
since the 1930s "has been much less robust than we had hoped."
He stopped short of detailing further monetary policy
action to bolster the ailing economy, but said the U.S. central
bank would consider what more it could do to fight high
unemployment. For more, see: [ID:nN1E77O1LR]
U.S. stocks rose and Wall Street recorded its first weekly
gain in more than a month. Prices of U.S. government debt rose,
while the dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
Details of the GDP report were generally encouraging, with
consumer spending slightly firmer and businesses accumulating
fewer goods than previously thought. Business spending was also
more robust than initially believed.
This should improve the economy's prospects for the third
quarter, although a strong pick-up in growth remains remote.
STIMULUS NEEDED
Economists said the economy was in desperate need of both
fiscal and monetary stimulus, but none expected much help on
either front.
The Fed has injected about $2.3 trillion into the economy
through purchases of government and agency debt since late 2008
and has slashed interest rates to near zero, leaving it with
limited ammunition to bolster the economy.
At the same time, there is no appetite in Washington to
increase government spending because of a huge budget deficit.
"The economy is on its own," said Christopher Probyn, chief
economist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston. "We are
not going to get a marked acceleration in growth."
Business inventories increased $40.6 billion instead of
$49.6 billion, cutting 0.23 percentage point from GDP growth
during the quarter. The slower restocking was largely blamed on
the disruptions to motor vehicle production because of a
shortage of parts from Japan.
Motor vehicle production rebounded strongly in July. The
slow build-up of inventories also means goods are not piling up
on shelves, which should support growth in the third quarter.
Excluding inventories, the economy grew at a 1.2 percent rate.
Trade barely contributed to output in the second quarter
despite a weak dollar.
The drag from business inventories was offset by growth in
consumer spending, which was revised up to a 0.4 percent rate
from 0.1 percent.
While sentiment has deteriorated sharply, it remains
unclear whether this will translate to consumers and businesses
hunkering down, given that data such as industrial production,
retail sales and employment remain relatively firm.
"What consumers say and how they behave do not always
align. Consumer sentiment will likely be supported as gasoline
prices continue to decline," said Troy Davig, an economist at
Barclays Capital in New York.
Business spending in the second quarter was stronger than
previously estimated -- revised upward to a 9.9 percent rate of
increase from 6.3 percent. After-tax corporate profits
increased 4.1 percent in the second quarter after edging up
just 0.1 percent in the first three months of the year.
