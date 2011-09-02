* US nonfarm payrolls seen up 75,000 in August
* Sagging confidence, Verizon strike seen dampening hiring
* Unemployment rate seen steady at 9.1 pct
* Weak employment report may prompt more monetary easing
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 2 Sagging consumer confidence
probably discouraged already skittish U.S. businesses from
stepping up hiring in August, keeping pressure on the Federal
Reserve to provide more monetary stimulus to aid the economy.
While the government's closely watched employment report on
Friday will likely underscore the frail state of the economy,
analysts say the expected hiring slowdown would not be a
recession signal given that layoffs are not rising that much.
A strike by about 45,000 Verizon Communications (VZ.N)
workers will also make a dent in August's nonfarm employment
count.
"August was a pretty rough month for the economy," said
Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's Analytics in West
Chester, Pennsylvania. "We saw financial markets tighten. I
think businesses sort of responded by putting hiring on the
back burner."
Nonfarm payrolls likely increased by 75,000 jobs, according
to a Reuters survey, after rising by 117,000 in July. The Labor
Department will release the report at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230
GMT).
An acrimonious political fight over U.S. debt, which
culminated in the downgrade of the country's triple-A credit
rating from Standard & Poor's, and a worsening debt crisis in
Europe ignited a massive stock market sell-off last month and
sent business and consumer confidence tumbling.
Despite the weak employment growth, the jobless rate is
expected to have held steady at 9.1 percent as more people gave
up the job hunt and dropped out of the official labor force.
With the unemployment rate stuck above 9 percent and
confidence collapsing, President Barack Obama is under pressure
to come up with ways to spur job creation. The health of the
labor market could determine whether he wins a second term in
next year's presidential elections .
Obama will lay out a new jobs plan in a speech to the
nation on Thursday.
Soft employment data could strengthen the hand of officials
at the U.S. central bank who were ready at their August meeting
to do more to help the sputtering economy.
The Fed cut overnight interest rates to near zero in
December 2008 and it has bought $2.3 trillion in bonds. Many
analysts say its arsenal is now largely depleted, although they
expect it to do more to try to prop up growth.
"The Fed really has a easing bias," said Jeffrey Greenberg
an economist at Nomura Securities International in New York.
"If we have a negative report, those members who wanted to do
more at the August meeting will become more vocal."
DODGING RECESSION
Although hiring may have cooled, there is little sign
companies responded to the darkening outlook by laying off
workers. First-time applications for state unemployment
benefits have hovered around 400,000 for weeks.
The steady jobless claims, relatively strong consumer
spending, continued demand for manufactured goods and increases
in industrial production suggest the economy will steer clear
of recession.
"We do not expect the economy to slump, but rather to
slouch and stagger," said Patrick O'Keefe, head of economic
research at accounting firm J.H. Cohn in Roseland, New Jersey.
Still, analysts warn that the economy is so weak, any fresh
shock could send it tumbling. In the first half of the year,
the economy expanded at less than a 1 percent annual rate, bad
news for the estimated 13.9 million unemployed Americans.
Payroll growth has averaged 127,000 per month over the
first seven months of the year, far less than the 150,000 jobs
needed every month to keep the unemployment rate from rising.
If job growth does not accelerate, it could take more than
four years to return to the pre-recession employment level.
So far, only about two million of the 8.7 million jobs that
were lost during the 2007-09 recession have been recovered.
According to analysts, the private sector should account
for all the job gains in August. Private payrolls are expected
to rise 105,000.
Government employment is expected to have contracted for a
ninth straight month, but the weakness will be tempered by the
return of 23,000 state workers in Minnesota after a partial
government shutdown in July.
Within the private sector, service-producing industries
should show relative strength, although payrolls in the
information sector will be hit by the Verizon strike.
Jobs in finance could shrink again, reflecting a recent
wave of layoffs in the sector.
Manufacturing job growth is likely to have been curbed by
the slump in business confidence. Factories added 24,000 new
workers in July as disruptions to motor vehicle production
caused by a shortage of parts from Japan eased.