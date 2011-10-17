(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes)

* NY State manufacturing contracts, but shows improvement

* US Industrial production rose 0.2 percent in Sept

* Financial markets focus on euro zone

By Leah Schnurr

NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. industrial production rose in September and a gauge of manufacturing in New York State hinted at stabilization in October, data showed on Monday, suggesting the factory sector will keep supporting the economic recovery.

Recent better-than-expected data have tamped down fears the economy is heading for another recession, and economists have lifted their estimates for economic growth in the third quarter.

"Broadly these numbers reinforce other data lately that show the economy is still growing. Recession fears are not being realized, so far at least," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief economist at MF Global in New York.

Industrial production rose 0.2 percent last month, in line with expectations, as a gain in manufacturing offset a drop in utility output, a Federal Reserve report showed. August's reading was downwardly revised to show flat output. For details, see [ID:nN1E79G0D0]

Manufacturing production rose 0.4 percent, with consumer durables rising 0.9 percent as production rose for automotive products and home electronics.

"Despite signs of a slowdown in global economic growth, U.S. manufacturing output is still expanding at a solid pace," Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a note.

"The third quarter turned out to be a lot better than some feared, and the economy has a little momentum going into the fourth."

The New York Fed's "Empire State" data provided a mixed picture, however. Its general business conditions index contracted for a fifth month in a row, though the pace moderated slightly, and new orders improved.

The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.

NO EVIDENCE OF RECESSION

While the pace of growth in manufacturing slowed in recent months -- and in some regions contracted -- September's broader national report pointed to continued support for a recovery.

"A lot of people have been fearful that we're running into a new recession, and the data don't really show that here," said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Financial markets were little moved by the data as investors focused on the sovereign debt situation in the euro zone.

The Empire State's business conditions index was up slightly in October at minus 8.48 from minus 8.82. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of minus 4.0.

New orders rose to 0.16 from minus 8.0.

Employment gauges were mixed as the index for the number of employees rose to 3.37 from minus 5.43, but the average employee workweek index fell to minus 4.49 from minus 2.17.

"While the headline was weaker than expected, nearly matching last month's dismal disappointment, the details are in fact firmer with gains in new orders, shipments, employees," David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut, wrote in a note.

Even so, the outlook for the coming months worsened, with the index of business conditions six months ahead dropping to its lowest level since February 2009 to 6.74 from 13.04 last month.

"Firms still worry about the future and that's not going to change any time soon," said Brown.

In order to pull itself more decisively out of its economic slump, the United States needs to try harder as a nation to win business overseas, General Electric Co (GE.N) Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event. [ID:nN1E79D0JZ]

A spike in oil prices amid political turmoil in the Middle East and north Africa, as well as supply chain disruptions after Japan's massive earthquake contributed to weak economic growth in the first half of the year.

After growing at an annualized rate of 1.3 percent in the second quarter, economists expect U.S. gross domestic product growth of 2 percent in the third quarter, according to a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Additional reporting by Jason Lange and Scott Malone; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)