By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Oct 17 U.S. industrial production
rose in September and a gauge of manufacturing in New York
State hinted at stabilization in October, data showed on
Monday, suggesting the factory sector will keep supporting the
economic recovery.
Recent better-than-expected data have tamped down fears the
economy is heading for another recession, and economists have
lifted their estimates for economic growth in the third
quarter.
"Broadly these numbers reinforce other data lately that
show the economy is still growing. Recession fears are not
being realized, so far at least," said Jim O'Sullivan, chief
economist at MF Global in New York.
Industrial production rose 0.2 percent last month, in line
with expectations, as a gain in manufacturing offset a drop in
utility output, a Federal Reserve report showed. August's
reading was downwardly revised to show flat output. For
details, see [ID:nN1E79G0D0]
Manufacturing production rose 0.4 percent, with consumer
durables rising 0.9 percent as production rose for automotive
products and home electronics.
"Despite signs of a slowdown in global economic growth,
U.S. manufacturing output is still expanding at a solid pace,"
Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at Capital Economics, wrote
in a note.
"The third quarter turned out to be a lot better than some
feared, and the economy has a little momentum going into the
fourth."
The New York Fed's "Empire State" data provided a mixed
picture, however. Its general business conditions index
contracted for a fifth month in a row, though the pace
moderated slightly, and new orders improved.
The survey of manufacturing plants in the state is one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory conditions.
NO EVIDENCE OF RECESSION
While the pace of growth in manufacturing slowed in recent
months -- and in some regions contracted -- September's broader
national report pointed to continued support for a recovery.
"A lot of people have been fearful that we're running into
a new recession, and the data don't really show that here,"
said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St.
Petersburg, Florida.
Financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors focused on the sovereign debt situation in the euro
zone.
The Empire State's business conditions index was up
slightly in October at minus 8.48 from minus 8.82. Economists
polled by Reuters had expected a reading of minus 4.0.
New orders rose to 0.16 from minus 8.0.
Employment gauges were mixed as the index for the number of
employees rose to 3.37 from minus 5.43, but the average
employee workweek index fell to minus 4.49 from minus 2.17.
"While the headline was weaker than expected, nearly
matching last month's dismal disappointment, the details are in
fact firmer with gains in new orders, shipments, employees,"
David Ader, head of government bond strategy at CRT Capital
Group in Stamford, Connecticut, wrote in a note.
Even so, the outlook for the coming months worsened, with
the index of business conditions six months ahead dropping to
its lowest level since February 2009 to 6.74 from 13.04 last
month.
"Firms still worry about the future and that's not going to
change any time soon," said Brown.
In order to pull itself more decisively out of its
economic slump, the United States needs to try harder as a
nation to win business overseas, General Electric Co (GE.N)
Chief Executive Jeff Immelt told a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker
event. [ID:nN1E79D0JZ]
A spike in oil prices amid political turmoil in the Middle
East and north Africa, as well as supply chain disruptions
after Japan's massive earthquake contributed to weak economic
growth in the first half of the year.
After growing at an annualized rate of 1.3 percent in the
second quarter, economists expect U.S. gross domestic product
growth of 2 percent in the third quarter, according to a
Reuters poll.
