(Corrects 11th paragraph to show housing permits fell 5 pct)
* Core CPI up 0.1 pct, smallest rise in 6 months
* Autos, rentals and apparel restrain core CPI
* Overall CPI index up 0.3 pct on gasoline, food
* Residential construction jumps 15 pct
(Adds details, byline, updates markets)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 19 U.S. consumer prices outside
food and energy rose at their slowest pace in six months in
September, a sign broad inflation pressures remained
contained.
The core Consumer Price Index edged up just 0.1 percent, a
Labor Department report showed on Wednesday, as the cost of
apparel and used vehicles fell, new car prices held steady and
rental-related costs rose only modestly.
While overall consumer prices rose a relatively steep 0.3
percent, taking the year-on-year rate to a three-year high of
3.9 percent, economists expect inflation to subside in the
months ahead.
"With households facing weak wage growth and tight budgets,
it is difficult to see a sustained broad-based increase in
prices." said Neil Dutta, an economist at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch in New York.
Dutta and other economists said the report bolstered the
Federal Reserve's view that inflation pressures will moderate
as temporary factors such as high gasoline prices and
disruptions to motor vehicle production fade.
Even though the core inflation has risen 2 percent over the
past 12 months, economists said the Fed still has some wiggle
room to ease monetary policy further if the recovery falters.
The U.S. central bank is searching for more ways to boost
growth and lower an unemployment rate that has stubbornly
remained above 9 percent. It has already cut overnight lending
rates to near zero and pumped $2.3 trillion into the economy.
"The Fed is unlikely to publicly crow about this CPI print,
as headline inflation is still frustratingly high, but the
easing in core inflation does validate the inflation forecast
underpinning their recent policy moves," said Michael Feroli,
an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
INSTANTVIEW - US CPI, housing starts [ID:nN1E79I0AI]
Graphic - Core CPI: link.reuters.com/bep54s
Graphic - Housing starts, permits:
link.reuters.com/dep54s
Graphic - Mortgages: link.reuters.com/wah44s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
HOUSING STARTS JUMP
Recent economic data have suggested the U.S. economy fared
much better in the third quarter than it did in the first half
of the year, lessening the pressure for more monetary
stimulus.
That positive tone on the economy was reinforced by a
report from the Commerce Department on Wednesday that showed
housing starts rose 15 percent to an annual rate of 658,000
units in September, well above economists' expectations for a
590,000-unit pace.
But that jump reflected a big surge in groundbreaking for
multifamily dwellings. Single-family home construction -- which
accounts for a larger share of the market -- rose just 1.7
percent and permits for future building fell 5 percent, a sign
the housing market remains far from recovery.
Another report showed applications for U.S. home mortgages
tumbled 14.9 percent last week as demand for both refinancing
and purchases fizzled. For details, see [ID:nEFE7DA019]
Financial markets largely shrugged off the data. U.S.
stocks were mostly higher in late morning, while prices for
longer-dated Treasury debt were marginally lower. The dollar
was down against a basket of currencies.
CORE INFLATION MAY HAVE PEAKED
Core consumer prices last month were restrained by new
motor vehicle costs, which were unchanged for a third straight
month. This likely reflects a normalization in supplies after
the March earthquake in Japan disrupted production.
A rolling three-month average suggests core inflation
peaked earlier this year.
Prices for used cars and trucks fell 0.6 percent in
September after months of gains. Apparel prices dropped 1.1
percent, the largest decline since September 1998.
"There is high slack in the economy and consumers are price
sensitive," said Ryan Sweet, a senior economist at Moody's
Analytics in West Chester Pennsylvania. "Given that the
unemployment rate is 9.1 percent and wages are barely keeping
up with inflation, businesses will have to swallow some of
those (increased production) costs."
Shelter costs edged up 0.1 percent in September, the
smallest rise since April, with owners' equivalent rent -- or
OER -- rising 0.1 percent after a 0.2 percent in August.
But economists expect OER to rise in coming month as rental
vacancies fall. OER gauges what homeowners would pay to rent
their property or what they would earn from renting it.
While the Labor Department said a 2.9 percent increase in
the price of gasoline pushed overall consumer prices last
month, prices at the pump actually declined September and
remain relatively steady.
The rise reported in the inflation report probably has to
do with the way the department adjusts the data try to smooth
seasonal volatility, economists said.
(Additional reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Neil
Stempleman)