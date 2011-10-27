(Repeating to additional subscribers)
* Third-quarter growth seen at 2.5 pct pace
* Consumer, business spending and trade to lift growth
* Data to further reduce double-dip recession risk
* Growth momentum may carry into fourth quarter
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 27 U.S. economic growth likely
gathered steam in the third quarter as consumers and businesses
set aside fears and stepped up spending, creating momentum that
is expected to carry into the final three months of the year.
Part of the anticipated increase will come from the
reversal of temporary factors that had restrained growth, but
it comes as welcome relief for an economy that looked on the
brink of recession just weeks ago.
"The probability of a double-dip has diminished quite a
bit," said Sung Won Sohn, an economics professor at California
State University in the Channel Islands.
U.S. gross domestic product expanded at a 2.5 percent
annual rate in the third quarter, according to a Reuters survey
of economists. That would be a big acceleration from the 1.3
percent pace seen in the April-June quarter.
The government's GDP report will be released at 8:30 a.m.
(1230 GMT) on Thursday.
The peppier spending and a slower pace of inventory
accumulation by businesses will lay a base for a solid fourth
quarter, but a slowdown in Europe and the exhaustion of pent-up
U.S. demand could leave a weak spot early in 2012.
And the recovery's pace is still too weak to lower a
jobless rate that has been stuck above 9 percent for five
straight months.
VOICING FEARS BUT STILL SPENDING
A jump in gasoline prices had weighed on consumer spending
earlier in the year, and supply disruptions from Japan's
earthquake had curbed auto production. Motor vehicle output has
surged as those supply constraints have eased.
In addition, car sales, which were held back by the lack of
popular models, have also shown renewed strength.
As a result, consumer spending, which accounts for about 70
percent of U.S. economic activity, is seen growing at a rate of
at least 2 percent after slowing to a 0.7 percent pace in the
second quarter, the slowest rate since late 2009.
The relative vigor comes even though consumer confidence
has hit levels last seen during the worst of the 2007-09
recession.
Similarly, while some business surveys have pointed to a
contraction in factory output, there is little sign corporate
America is cutting back spending. Indeed, recent data has
suggested business spending is picking up.
Apart from consumer and business spending, growth in the
third quarter is seen supported by a smaller U.S. trade
deficit, and the careful management of business inventories
bodes well for fourth-quarter production.
"Businesses have been pretty cautious about building
inventories. I don't think there is an overstocking problem,"
said Won Sohn.
Investment in home building is expected to contribute
little or nothing to third-quarter growth, after growing at a
4.2 percent pace in the second quarter, while government
spending is expected to be a drag for a fourth straight
quarter.
Weak government spending mostly reflects continued budget
cuts by state and local governments. Revenues at state
governments, however, are improving, according to an
independent report on Wednesday.
But stronger spending at the state and local level could be
offset by a tighter federal budget in the new year unless
lawmakers searching for a deal to cut long-term deficits agree
to keep in place payroll tax cuts and an emergency extension of
unemployment benefits due to expire at year end.
"In the absence of an agreement how to achieve that saving
... there is going to be fiscal contraction next year, which is
going to slow the economy down," said Christopher Probyn, chief
economist at State Street Global Advisors in Boston.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Leslie Adler)