By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Nov 1 The pace of growth in U.S.
manufacturing slowed last month, though improvement in October
new orders suggested stable but slow growth for the U.S.
economy.
While the survey from the Institute for Supply Management
on Tuesday frustrated expectations for a pick-up in factory
activity, analysts said the report bolstered views that the
U.S. economy would avoid another recession.
The index of national factory activity dipped to 50.8 in
October from 51.6 the month before, missing expectations of
52.0. A number above 50 signals expansion.
But in a positive sign, the ISM new orders index rose above
50 for the first time in four months, to 52.4 from 49.6, while
the prices paid index fell to its lowest level since April
2009, to 41.0 from 56.0.
"There is no question that manufacturing activity has
slowed a bit in response to the weakness that we are seeing out
of Europe," said Mark Vitner, senior economist at Wells Fargo
Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina.
"What this report really highlights is that the economy is
really still stuck in slow growth mode, and we are unlikely to
shake that any time soon."
The data came as the Federal Reserve began its two-day
policy-setting meeting. The central bank's statement due on
Wednesday may provide hints on how close it is to expanding
asset purchases.
Fears the economy could be heading for another recession
have ebbed in recent months as growth accelerated in the third
quarter after a weak performance in the first half of 2011.
Auto sales, an early indicator of consumer demand, were a
bright spot in October as major automakers reported figures on
Tuesday pointing to the strongest showing for industry-wide
vehicle sales since the start of 2011. For more see
Economists said a drop in inventories in the ISM report
showed companies were being conservative amid global financial
uncertainty, but that should leave businesses in a better
position when demand picks up.
Inventories fell to 46.7 from 52.0, while the employment
gauge was relatively stable at 53.5 compared to 53.8 in
September.
The slowdown in U.S. manufacturing followed data on Tuesday
showing similar trends in Canada, Britain and China.
Factory activity in Asia's big export economies slowed to
its weakest rate in nearly three years in October, while a
sharp decline in British manufacturing provided the latest sign
"We're starting to see a broader slowdown globally. You had
global activity moving along at a reasonable pace, but that's
starting to fade," said Tom Porcelli, chief economist at RBC
Capital Markets in New York.
CONSTRUCTION SPENDING ALSO SLOWS
U.S. stocks extended declines and Treasuries prices briefly
ticked up immediately following the data, but investors were
more focused on Greece's debt crisis.
Wall Street stock indexes fell about 2 percent midday after
Greek Premier George Papandreou said he will put Greece's
bailout deal through a referendum, throwing the long-awaited
plan for more European Union rescue funds into disarray.
Manufacturing growth has slowed since the spring because of
supply chain disruptions and fears of another recession. While
some regions have contracted, the national ISM survey has
continued to indicate expansion, though it is off more than 10
points since February.
John Silvia, chief economist at Wells Fargo, said the ISM
employment gauge suggested Friday's U.S. government labor
market report will show gains in manufacturing jobs in October.
The nonfarm payrolls report is expected to show the sector
added 1,000 jobs last month after losing 13,000 in September,
according to Reuters data.
The economy is expected to have gained 95,000 jobs overall,
while the unemployment rate is seen steady at 9.1 percent.
In other U.S. data on Tuesday, growth in U.S. construction
spending slowed in September as governments cut back on
building and maintaining schools and public transportation, a
Total construction spending rose 0.2 percent to an annual
rate of $787.21 billion, the Commerce Department said, shy of
expectations for a gain of 0.3 percent. August's construction
spending was upwardly revised to a gain of 1.6 percent.
Spending on public construction fell 0.6 percent in
September, with cuts felt across government departments from
healthcare and schools to public safety and conservation.
Federal spending dropped 6.8 percent, its steepest decline
since December. State and local outlays edged up 0.1 percent.
In the private sector, construction spending rose 0.6
percent, with residential spending up 0.9 percent and
nonresidential spending up 0.3 percent.
Chrysler Group LLC posted a 27 percent gain in U.S. sales
last month, its best October figures in four years. General
Motors Co (GM.N) posted a 2-percent sales gain last month,
though it was a weaker rise than some analysts had expected.
