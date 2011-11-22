* Third-quarter growth revised down to 2.0 percent
WASHINGTON, Nov 22 The U.S. economy grew more
slowly than previously estimated in the third quarter, but a
drawing down of stocks held by companies and firm consumer
spending suggested output would pick up in late 2011.
Gross domestic product grew at a 2.0 percent annual rate in
the July-September quarter, the Commerce Department said in its
second estimate on Tuesday, down from the previously reported
2.5 percent.
While the pace of growth was weaker than economists had
expected, the composition of the report, particularly
still-firm consumer spending and the first drop in businesses
inventories in nearly two years, set the stage for a stronger
performance in the final months of the year.
A deterioration in consumer sentiment likely had led
businesses to anticipate weaker demand. With consumer spending
showing resilience, analysts said they will now have to rebuild
inventories, keeping factories busy.
"The mix or composition of growth improved. Inventory
investment was lower so firms are more likely to produce more
goods going forward. And exports rose," said Cary Leahey, a
senior economist at Decision Economics in New York.
"So while you lost a half-percentage point in the revision
to third-quarter growth, you might easily get it back in the
fourth quarter of this year or the first quarter of next."
Data so far suggest the fourth-quarter growth pace could
exceed 3 percent, which would be the fastest in 18 months.
U.S. stocks closed down for a fifth straight day as
borrowing costs in Spain scaled another record high,
underscoring the magnitude of the euro zone debt crisis.
Prices for long-dated U.S. Treasury debt rallied, while the
dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies.
INVENTORIES A DRAG
Despite the downward revision, last quarter's growth is
still a step up from the April-June period's 1.3 percent pace.
The government revised third-quarter output to account for
an $8.5 billion drop in business inventories, the first decline
since the fourth quarter of 2009.
The drop in inventories lopped off 1.55 percentage points
from GDP growth, which was partly offset by strong exports.
Excluding inventories, the economy grew at an unrevised
brisk 3.6 percent pace after expanding 1.6 percent in the
second quarter.
Consumer spending was taken down a notch to a 2.3 percent
growth pace from 2.4 percent, but remained the quickest pace
since the fourth quarter of 2010.
But weak income growth could crimp spending going forward.
Taking inflation into account, disposable income fell at a
steeper 2.1 percent rate instead of 1.7 percent, the report
showed. It had declined 0.5 percent in the prior three months.
The failure of a congressional "super committee" to agree
on a deficit reduction package of at least $1.2 trillion also
clouds the outlook. It is less clear now that Congress will
extend a payroll tax cut and emergency unemployment benefits
due to expire next month.
That potential fiscal drag, together with the festering
European debt crisis, could undermine growth early next year
and prompt further monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve.
Minutes of the U.S. central bank's Nov. 1-2 policy meeting
published on Tuesday showed a few Fed officials believed the
outlook for modest growth might warrant more policy easing.
"The complete failure of Washington to make any meaningful
changes to spending or taxes could further harm confidence of
both consumers and businesses," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland,
Pennsylvania.
"So we could get a really good fourth-quarter growth rate
but much more modest gains in 2012, and that will weigh on
investors and keep the Fed pushing as hard as it can, even if
it is a string that it is pushing."
REVERSAL OF TEMPORARY FACTORS
Part of the pick-up in output during the last quarter
reflected a reversal of factors that held back growth earlier
in the year.
A jump in gasoline prices had weighed on spending in the
first half of the year, and supply disruptions from Japan's big
earthquake and tsunami in March had curbed auto production.
Business investment was revised down to a 14.8 percent rate
from 16.3 percent as estimates for investment in nonresidential
structures and outlays on equipment and software were lowered.
The department also said after-tax corporate profits
increased at a 3.0 percent rate after rising 4.3 percent in the
second quarter.
Exports grew at a stronger 4.3 percent rate instead of 4.0
percent, while imports rose at a much slower 0.5 percent rate
rather than 1.9 percent.
Elsewhere, there were revisions to show modest residential
construction growth and weak government spending.
The GDP report also showed inflation pressure subsiding,
with a price index for personal spending rising at a 2.3
percent rate, instead of 2.4 percent. That compared to a 3.3
percent rate in the second quarter.
A core inflation measure, which strips out food and energy
costs, rose at a 2.0 percent rate rather than 2.1 percent. The
measure -- closely watched by the Federal Reserve -- grew at a
2.3 percent rate in the prior three months.
