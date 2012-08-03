(Updates markets to close)
* Nonfarm payrolls rise 163,000 in July, beat expectations
* Jobless rate rises to 8.3 percent from 8.2 percent
* Average workweek steady at 34.5 hours, hourly earnings up
* Mixed report leaves expectations for Fed easing intact
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 U.S. employers hired the most
workers in five months in July, but an increase in the jobless
rate to 8.3 percent kept prospects of further monetary stimulus
from the Federal Reserve on the table.
Nonfarm payrolls rose 163,000 last month, the Labor
Department said o n F riday, breaking three straight months of job
gains below 100,000 and offering hope for the ailing economy.
"It's a relief we did not post another number like 75,000,
but the reality is it's not night and day. It's not as though it
brings us all the way back to being wildly optimistic," said
Robert DiClemente, chief U.S. economist at Citigroup in New
York.
While the report gave talking points to Republicans and
Democrats for the upcoming general election, investors on Wall
Street shrugged off the rise in the jobless rate to a five-month
high and boosted stocks to their highest level since early May.
The unemployment rate rose from 8.2 percent in June, even as
more people gave up the search for work and a survey of
households showed a drop in employment.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday sent a stronger signal that
a new round of major support could be on the way if the recovery
does not pick up. The labor market has slowed after hefty gains
in the winter, spelling trouble for President Barack Obama in
the November election.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed 36 percent of registered
voters believe Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney has
a better plan for the economy, compared with 31 percent who have
faith in Obama's policies.
Both Obama and Romney used the jobs report to plead their
case to America's middle-class voters. Obama said the Republican
tax plan would hurt them.
"The last thing that we should be doing is asking middle-
class families who are still struggling to recover from this
recession to pay more in taxes," Obama said at the White House.
Romney said the rise in the jobless rate was "a hammer blow
to struggling middle-class families."
<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Instant view on employment report:
Instant view on service sector data:
Graphic - Nonfarm payrolls: link.reuters.com/ruw79s
Graphic - Jobless rate: link.reuters.com/wuw79s
Graphic - Labor market participation rate:
link.reuters.com/dex79s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
FED EASING STILL SEEN
The step-up in hiring, which beat economists' expectations
of a 100,000 gain, left economists divided on whether the Fed
would ease monetary policy at its Sept. 12-13 meeting, as had
been widely anticipated before the jobs report.
"We think the odds are still tilted in favor of more Fed
accommodation at the September meeting, and that call obviously
remains contingent on economic and financial developments over
the next six weeks," said Michael Feroli, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
The increase in payrolls last month was confirmation the
slump in job growth in the second quarter was largely payback
for an unusually warm winter that had brought forward hiring
into the early months of the year, economists said.
As such, this suggested that employment numbers for August
could look more like July's, reducing the pressure for the Fed
to take further action next month.
"That doesn't mean they are not going to go, it just means
their sense of urgency for pulling the trigger and moving again
is marginally less than it was," said Ray Stone, an economist at
Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's speech at the central bank's
high-profile gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in late August
could offer clues on the near-term course of monetary policy. He
used that forum in 2010 to communicate the Fed's intention to
pursue a second round of quantitative easing, or QE2.
So far this year, job growth has averaged 151,000 per month,
almost the same as the monthly average last year and roughly the
amount needed just to keep the unemployment rate steady.
Even if the payrolls growth buys the Fed time in September,
further monetary stimulus remains in the cards given the threat
to the economy from a potential tightening in fiscal policy next
year and the ongoing debt troubles in Europe.
A Reuters survey published on Friday showed most Wall Street
economists still expect the Fed to pump more money into the
economy this year via bond purchases.
Details of the household survey, from which the unemployment
rate is drawn, gave a downbeat assessment of the labor market,
with the share of the population that has a job falling to near
cycle lows.
In addition, the labor force participation rate, or the
percentage of Americans who either have a job or are looking for
one, fell to 63.7 percent last month from 63.8 percent. That is
a sign of low confidence in the labor market.
Data last week showed the economy grew at an annual pace of
1.5 percent in the second quarter, also far short of the 2.5
percent rate needed to keep the unemployment rate stable.
STOCKS RALLY
U.S. stocks rallied on the July jobs report, helping the
Standard & Poor's 500 index regain ground lost during its
recent four-day losing streak.
Prices of U.S. Treasury debt fell and benchmark yields
flirted with their highest levels in a month as the report
undercut their safe-haven appeal. The dollar fell more than 1
percent against a basket of currencies.
The private sector again accounted for all the job gains,
adding 172,000 new positions. Government payrolls dropped by
9,000, as cash-strapped local governments laid off teachers.
Construction employment dipped 1,000, despite a rise in home
building. Factory payrolls increased 25,000, largely because of
fewer layoffs in the auto sector as manufacturers kept
production lines running during the month.
Within the vast services sector, employment gains were
fairly widespread. From retail to professional and business
services, employers added workers.
However, the momentum could slow. A second report on Friday
showed the services sector grew modestly in July as new orders
rose, but a measure of employment dropped to its lowest level in
nearly a year.
Last month, temporary help services jobs increased by 14,100
after rising 21,100 in June. But hiring in the utility sector
was weighed down by a strike at a power firm in New York last
month.
Average hourly earnings increased 2 cents last month,
suggesting consumer spending will struggle to regain steam after
it slowed sharply in the second quarter. In the 12 months to
July, earnings rose 1.7 percent.
The average workweek was unchanged at 34.5 hours.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan
Grebler)