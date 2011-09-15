(Corrects ninth paragraph to say Fed meeting concludes on
* Initial weekly jobless claims rise to 428,000
* Aug CPI rises 0.4 pct, core up 0.2 pct
* U.S. industrial output up 0.2 pct in August
* New York manufacturing cools in September
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 New claims for U.S. jobless
benefits hit the highest level since late June last week and a
gauge of New York state factory activity contracted in
September, sustaining the view the Federal Reserve would take
new action to boost growth.
However, U.S. industrial production edged up 0.2 percent
last month as a solid auto-related gain in manufacturing helped
offset a drop in utility output, and consumer prices rose a
surprisingly steep 0.4 percent.
Peter Kenny, managing director of Knight Capital in Jersey
City, New Jersey, speaking before the August production figures
were released, said the slew of data on Thursday was bad but
not "apocalyptic," and other analysts agreed.
"Business activity has slowed and confidence has fallen,
but we haven't slipped into a recession yet," said Michelle
Meyer, an economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York.
Despite the economic data, U.S. stocks opened higher, while
U.S. Treasury debt took back some losses. The dollar rose
versus the yen.
The number of Americans filing new claims for state
unemployment aid rose unexpectedly to 428,000 in the week ended
Sept. 10 from a revised 417,000 in the prior week, the Labor
Department said.
It was the second straight weekly increase and took initial
claims to their highest level since the week ended June 25.
Wall Street analysts expected a modest dip in new claims.
Separately, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said its
"Empire State" general business conditions index fell to minus
8.82 in September -- its lowest level since November -- from
minus 7.72 the month before. It was the fourth straight month
factory activity in the state contracted.
FED TO THE RESCUE
The data could provide an added sense of urgency for Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke and his colleagues, who plan to take an
extra day at their policy review next week to deliberate their
options. Many economists expect the central bank to unveil new
measures to lift growth when the meeting concludes on
Wednesday.
But despite dim prospects of the nation's 9.1 percent
unemployment rate coming down much any time soon, many Fed
watchers expect a relatively modest step to try to bring down
long-term interest rates without ramping up dollar printing.
An unexpectedly stiff reading on inflation could provide
fodder for a lively central bank debate.
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index
increased 0.4 percent last month, after rising 0.5 percent in
July. The reading was higher than analysts' forecasts of a 0.2
percent rise, with food prices posting their biggest gain since
March.
The core CPI -- which excludes food and energy -- rose 0.2
percent, in line with expectations and the same as in July.
Given limited pricing power for producers as consumers
grapple with high unemployment, inflation is expected to
recede, although both the headline and core year-on-year
readings rose last month.
Still, the core index in August was held back by new auto
costs, which were unchanged for the second straight month. New
car prices had risen sharply in May following an earthquake in
Japan that disrupted global supply chains.
In its report on output at the nation's mines, factories
and utilities in August, the Fed said manufacturing production
rose 0.5 percent as auto production picked up. Utilities'
output fell a sharp 3 percent as August was cooler following a
bout of unusually hot weather in July. Mining output increased
1.2 percent.
Analysts now put the odds of a new U.S. recession at nearly
one-in-three after recent reports showed no employment growth
in August and a plunge in consumer confidence. Data on
Wednesday showed consumer spending ground to a halt in August
as well.
