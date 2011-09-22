* US jobless claims fall 9,000; 4-week average edges up
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Americans filed fewer new
claims for jobless benefits last week but the decline was not
enough to dispel worries the economy was dangerously close to
falling into a new recession.
Applications for unemployment benefits dropped 9,000 to
423,000 in the week ended Sept.17, the Labor Department said on
Thursday. That was roughly in line with expectations.
With recession fears mounting, the Federal Reserve warned
on Wednesday of "significant" risks to the economy as it
announced a new program to boost growth through cheaper
borrowing costs.
"Job growth this month is probably not going to be
stellar," said Rudy Narvas, and economist at Societe Generale
in New York, who said the data supported the Fed's decision to
take further measures to spur growth.
"The economy is chugging along near stall speed," he said.
Fears of a renewed downturn are growing around the world.
Reports in Europe and China showed private sector business
activity declined sharply this month as the euro zone debt
crisis and a stalling U.S. recovery hit confidence.
Seven world leaders demanded Europe take more decisive
action and a European Central Bank study warned that the entire
The Fed's warning and the weak European and Chinese data
hammered global stocks, including U.S. equities. Worries about
the global economy also led the dollar to rally as investors
dumped riskier assets like European and Brazilian stocks.
A separate report from the Conference Board showed U.S.
economic activity rose more than expected in August but still
suggested it would not accelerate much any time soon.
The private firm's Leading Economic Index increased 0.3
percent. Still, "there is a growing risk that sustained weak
confidence could put downward pressure on demand and business
activity, causing the economy to potentially dip into
recession," said Ken Goldstein, an economist at the firm.
The U.S. economy grew at under a 1 percent annual rate over
the first half of the year, and forecasters think it's bumping
along at a sub-2 percent pace now. Employment growth braked to
a halt last month, raising recession fears.
MOVING AVERAGE RISES
While initial claims for state unemployment benefits dipped
last week, the trend has moved higher. A closely watched
four-week moving average of new claims edged up to 421,000, the
highest level since the ended July 16.
Excluding one week in early August, first-time claims have
held above 400,000 since early April, showing a still troubling
pace of layoffs. A Labor Department official said there was no
discernible effect from recent storms.
"It doesn't look very robust at all," said Robbert Van
Batenburg, head of global research at Louis Capital Markets in
New York. "Jobless claims are just one of the symptoms of
what's happening with the economy."
Package delivery giant FedEx Corp (FDX.N) said moderate
global economic growth was a factor behind the firm's move to
cut to its profit outlook for the full year.
Many analysts are skeptical the Fed's new program, which
attempts to put downward pressure on borrowing costs by
focusing its bond holdings more toward longer-dated debt, would
do much to lower the country's lofty 9.1 percent unemployment
A run up in oil prices early this year and the devastating
earthquake in Japan, which disrupted global supply chains, had
weighed on U.S. growth earlier this year.
Even as those headwinds to growth were facing, a spending
battle in Congress that left the country nearly unable to pay
its bills over the summer hammered confidence.
"The two ... clouds still over us are the European crisis
and the deep concern that you can see across the world and
around the country about whether the political system in the
United States is up to the challenges we face," Treasury
Secretary Timothy Geithner told a forum. [ID:S1E78L0DY]
