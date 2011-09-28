* Durable goods orders slip 0.1 pct in August
* Orders excluding transportation dip 0.1 pct
* Business spending plans gauge rise 1.1 pct
* Report shows resilience in manufacturing
(Adds details, analyst comment)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 28 U.S. businesses stepped up
investment spending in August despite the upheaval caused by
bitter political fighting in Washington, and some economists
raised their forecast for economic growth for this quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched
proxy for business spending, increased 1.1 percent after
falling 0.2 percent in July.
That was well above economists' expectations for a 0.3
percent rise and suggested that businesses, sitting on about $2
trillion in cash, had not responded to the recent financial
market volatility by curtailing investment.
"If we were in a recession we would expect to see business
orders for capital goods plummeting and they are not," said
Richard DeKaser, an economist at Parthenon Group in Boston.
The solid rise in investment spending, which was
accompanied by a 2.8 percent rise in shipments of capital
goods, prompted some economists to raise forecasts for
third-quarter economic growth.
JPMorgan lifted its GDP growth forecast to an annual rate
of 1.5 percent from 1.0 percent, while forecasting firm
Macroeconomic Advisers raised their projection to 2.1 percent
from 1.7 percent.
Shipments of civilian capital goods orders excluding
aircraft go into the calculation of gross domestic product.
"While we don't yet know the split between how much went to
domestic versus foreign buyers, this almost certainly implies
another solid quarter for capital equipment spending," said
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Stocks on Wall Street initially rose on the data, but gave
up gains to trade flat ahead of an audit of Greece's finances
to decide whether the nation gets more aid to avoid bankruptcy.
Prices for Treasury debt fell, while the dollar rose broadly.
Extreme volatility in financial markets, as politicians in
Washington fought over budget policy and Europe struggled to
come to grips with its debt crisis, has knocked confidence and
raised the risk of a new U.S. recession.
But businesses are showing some confidence in the
recovery.
Tech companies, including Intel Corp (INTC.O),
International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) and Taiwan
Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (2330.TW), this week said they
would collectively invest $4.4 billion in facilities developing
a new generation of computer chips in New York State.
And last week General Motors Co (GM.N), the largest U.S.
automaker, announced it would invest $2.5 billion in its
domestic plants after reaching a labor contract accord.
While businesses are investing in machinery, they have been
cautious on hiring. Nonfarm employment failed to grow in
September for the first time in a year.
"Poisonous political dialogue and the attacks on business
led people to be predictably very cautious, not investing, not
wanting to hire," said Blackstone Group chief Stephen
Schwarzman at the Lincoln Center Dialogue breakfast series.
"The general uncertainty has basically frozen the economy."
MANUFACTURING RESILIENT
Although business spending plans point to continued growth,
the report also confirmed a slowing trend in manufacturing.
Overall orders for durable goods -- items ranging from
toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or more --
dipped 0.1 percent after a 4.1 percent jump in July.
Orders were held back by an 8.5 percent drop in bookings
for motor vehicles -- the largest decline since February last
year. Economists, however, blamed the fall on the seasonal
adjustment to account for the rollout of new models, which
normally happens in August.
The drop in orders, which are quite volatile from month to
month, came despite a 23.5 percent rise in orders for civilian
aircraft.
Boeing received 127 orders for aircraft, according to the
plane maker's web site, up from 115 in July, with Delta
Airlines placing an order for 100 planes.
Excluding transportation, orders also slipped 0.1 percent
after rising 0.7 percent in July.
But outside of transportation and primary metals, which
fell 0.8 percent because of weak commodity prices, details of
the report were relatively strong.
Orders for machinery edged up 0.1 percent, while computers
and electronic products, capital goods and electrical equipment
and appliances rose solidly.
Other details of the report were also supportive of growth,
with unfilled orders posting a healthy increase -- indicating
factories will keep busy for a while.
In addition, inventories advanced to a record high of
$365.3 billion. While that should support third-quarter growth,
analysts worried businesses might find themselves with too much
stock and could cut back on orders, hurting the fragile
economy.
"Unwanted inventory growth is the stuff that turns business
expansions into recessions and we are seeing total inventories
build at a pace relative to new orders that seems not to be by
design," said Steve Blitz, a senior economist at ITG Investment
Research in New York.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and Ben
Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Neil Stempleman)