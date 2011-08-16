UPDATE 1-Norwegian oil industry service vessel operators to merge
* Move would create one of the world's largest OSV suppliers (Adds shares, detail, background)
WASHINGTON Aug 16 U.S. import prices increased in July due to higher fuel, food and industrial materials costs, a government report showed on Tuesday.
Rising prices for petroleum, fertilizers, food and consumer goods helped increase import prices 0.3 percent following a 0.6 percent decline in the previous month, the Department of Labor said.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected import prices to fall 0.1 percent.
Excluding fuel, import prices increased 0.2 percent following a 0.1 percent decline in June. Although prices for consumer goods rose 0.4 percent, auto prices fell 0.3 percent.
Export prices fell 0.4 percent in July, the first decrease in a year. (Reporting by Rachelle Younglai; Editing by Neil Stempleman)
* Move would create one of the world's largest OSV suppliers (Adds shares, detail, background)
SAO PAULO, Feb 6 Brazilian rental car company Unidas SA has extended the deadline for investors seeking to bid on its initial public offering (IPO) by one day to Friday.
* Companies will retain existing management (Adds share moves, board members, background)