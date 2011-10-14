(Adds details, background)

WASHINGTON Oct 14 U.S. import prices unexpectedly rose in September to post their largest gain in five months on higher fuel and food costs, according to a government report on Friday that pointed to some build-up in imported inflation pressure.

Overall import prices increased 0.3 percent, the Labor Department said, after falling 0.2 percent in August.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected prices to drop 0.3 percent last month. Import prices were up 13.4 percent in the 12 months through September.

Stripping out fuel and food costs, import prices rose 0.3 percent after increasing by the same margin in August.

Although consumer prices have risen in recent months, Federal Reserve officials see inflation moderating as oil and commodity prices retreat from the lofty levels scaled early this year.

Data on Tuesday is expected to show that wholesale prices increased 0.2 percent in September, according to a Reuters survey, after a flat reading in August. But consumer prices are seen rising 0.2 percent, slowing from August's 0.4 percent gain.

Last month, a 0.3 percent rise in imported petroleum prices helped to push up import prices. The cost of imported petroleum dropped 1.6 percent in August.

Imported food prices rebounded 0.5 percent in September after declining 0.7 percent the prior month. The report also showed broader increases in prices of other imported goods, though the cost of imported motor vehicles and parts rose only 0.1 percent after a similar gain in August.

The modest rise in motor vehicle prices likely reflects an improvement in the supply of motor vehicles from Japan after severe disruptions following the March earthquake.

The Labor Department report also showed export prices rose 0.4 percent last month after advancing 0.5 percent the prior month. Analysts had expected export prices to gain 0.2 percent.