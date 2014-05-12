NEW YORK May 12 Americans expected weaker
personal earnings growth and home prices, according to a survey
done last month by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
The survey, released on Monday, showed median earnings
growth expectations dropped to 2 percent, the lowest so far this
year, thanks in part to respondents with lower education levels.
Median home price-change expectations slipped for the fourth
straight month to 3.8 percent, the lowest since the survey was
launched in June 2013, when the result was 4.7 percent. The New
York Fed said the most recent decline was driven by
higher-income households.
The relatively new online monthly survey taps a rotating
panel of about 1,200 household heads.
(Reporting by Jonathan Spicer; Editing by James Dalgleish)