No wonder many Americans
feel as if the economy never recovered at all.
The incomes of U.S. workers, adjusted for inflation, fell
even more rapidly since the rebound began in the summer of 2009
than during the recession itself, according to a new study.
The findings from research conducted by two former Census
Bureau economists offer insight into the sluggish nature of the
recovery. The U.S. economy relies on consumer spending to fuel
around two-thirds of total output.
The study, conducted by Gordon Green and John Coder and
published by Sentier Research, found median annual incomes
adjusted for inflation dropped 6.7 percent between June 2009
and June 2011, more than double the 3.2 percent drop
experienced during the recession.
This knocked real median annual household income down to
$49,909 in June 2011 from $55,309 in December 2007, when the
recession began. Essentially, American households continued to
lose ground even though growth had resumed.
Economic growth in the first half of 2011 has been
particularly disappointing, advancing at less than a 1 percent
annual rate. In the second quarter, consumer spending rose at
only a 0.7 percent pace, the weakest since the fourth quarter
of 2009.
President Barack Obama, whose reelection prospects could
hinge on a stronger labor market recovery, has proposed a $447
billion stimulus program aimed at cutting unemployment. The
U.S. jobless rate, which peaked at 10.1 percent in October
2009, has been stuck above 9 percent for the past five months.
The research indicates the risk of deflation, which the
Federal Reserve has fought off with aggressive monetary policy,
has been even more pronounced than previously thought.
While falling prices sound like a good thing, a downward
spiral in costs and salaries can lead to a prolonged period of
contraction, say economists.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke recently signaled the central
bank might be forced to act if inflation or inflation
expectations fell substantially.
