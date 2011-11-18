WASHINGTON Nov 18 A gauge of future U.S.
economic activity rose more than expected in October due to a
sharp pick-up in new permits to build homes, suggesting the
economy is gathering steam, the Conference Board said.
The private firm's Leading Economic Index rose 0.9 percent
in October to 117.4, following a revised 0.1 percent increase
in September. It was the sixth straight monthly gain in the
index.
"The (index) is pointing to continued growth this winter,
possibly even gaining a little momentum by spring," said Ken
Goldstein, an economist at the Conference Board, which
published the index on Friday.
Still, the U.S. economy faces potentially major headwinds
as Europe's debt crisis deepens and U.S. lawmakers consider
whether to allow a payroll tax cut and extended unemployment
benefits to expire.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to rise
0.6 percent in October.
