WASHINGTON Dec 12 U.S. producer prices fell in
November and were muted even outside of energy, a sign of weak
inflationary pressure that could point to persistent slack in
the economy.
The Labor Department said on Friday its producer price index
for final demand dropped 0.2 percent, a sharper fall than
expected.
A plunge in gasoline prices drove the decline.
But a core measure of producer inflation, which excludes
food, energy and trade services, was flat. That could be
worrisome for Federal Reserve policymakers who are expected to
debate next week whether to keep a pledge that borrowing costs
will stay at rock bottom for a "considerable time."
When compared to a year earlier, that core index was up just
1.5 percent, and that annual reading has been dropping a tenth
of a point each month since September.
Another core reading that only strips out food and energy
was also flat on the month and up 1.8 percent year over year.
Fed officials largely view the current low inflation
environment as transitory and believe the likelihood of
inflation running persistently below the U.S. central bank's 2
percent target has diminished somewhat since early this year.
The drop in gasoline prices, for example, could prove temporary.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci)