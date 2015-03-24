WASHINGTON, March 24 U.S. consumer prices
rebounded in February as gasoline prices rose for the first time
since June, and there were also signs of an uptick in underlying
inflation pressures, which could keep a June interest rate
increase on the table.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.2 percent last month after declining 0.7
percent in January. That ended three straight months of declines
in the index.
In the 12 months through February, the CPI was unchanged
after slipping 0.1 percent in January. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected the CPI to rise 0.2 percent from January
and slip 0.1 percent from a year ago.
Federal Reserve officials have long viewed the energy-driven
weakness in inflation as transitory. The U.S. central bank,
which has a 2 percent inflation target, has kept its short-term
interest rate near zero since December 2008.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen said last week policymakers could
raise interest rates when they had "seen further improvement in
the labor market" and were "reasonably confident that inflation
will move back to its 2 percent objective over the medium term."
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, increased 0.2 percent in February after a similar gain in
January. In the 12 months through February, the core CPI rose
1.7 percent, the largest increase since November.
Crude oil prices fell 60 percent between June and January on
fears of a global oil glut and the refusal of Saudi Arabia and
other OPEC members to cut output. In February, Brent
stabilized at around $60 and U.S. crude at around $50.
Last month, domestic gasoline prices rose 2.4 percent, the
largest increase since December 2013, after tumbling 18.7
percent in January. Gasoline prices had declined for seven
straight months.
Food prices increased 0.2 percent. Elsewhere, shelter costs
increased 0.2 percent, accounting for about two-thirds of the
increase in the core CPI. Shelter costs had advanced 0.3 percent
in January.
Apparel prices rose 0.3 percent in February after a similar
gain in January. There were also increases in airfares, new
motor vehicle and used cars and trucks prices. However, the cost
of medical care services declined for the first time since 1975.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)