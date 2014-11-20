WASHINGTON Nov 20 U.S. consumer prices were
unexpectedly flat in October, but there are signs that
underlying inflation pressures are starting to push higher.
The Labor Department said on Thursday falling gasoline
prices, which offset rising shelter and medical costs, had
restrained its Consumer Price Index last month.
The CPI had gained 0.1 percent in September and economists
polled by Reuters had it slipping 0.1 percent last month. The
CPI increased 1.7 percent in the 12 months through October,
advanced by the same margin for a third straight month.
Stripping out food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI
rose 0.2 percent last month after nudging up 0.1 percent in
September. In the 12 months through October, the core CPI rose
1.8 percent after rising 1.7 percent in September.
The Federal Reserve targets 2 percent inflation and it
tracks an index that is running even lower than the CPI.
Declining energy and commodity prices against the backdrop
of a slowing global economy, and a strengthening dollar are
keeping inflation below the U.S. central bank's target.
Minutes of the Fed's Oct. 28-29 meeting published on
Wednesday showed most policymakers expect inflation will edge
lower in the near-term and subsequently move toward its target.
But there was a bit of concern over falling market-based
inflation expectations, with some officials saying they should
be monitored for signs of "a possible downward shift in
longer-term inflation expectations."
The U.S. central bank has kept its short-term interest rate
near zero since December 2008. Most economists expect the first
interest rate increase sometime in the mid-2015.
In October, energy prices fell for a fourth straight month,
with gasoline prices declining 3.0 percent after dropping 1.0
percent in September. Food prices edged up 0.1 percent after
gaining 0.3 percent in September.
Within the core CPI, shelter costs increased 0.2 percent
last month after increasing 0.3 percent in September.
The shelter index was up 3.0 percent in the 12 months
through October. There were increases in airline fares and new
motor vehicle prices as well as prices for prescription
medication and hospital fees.
Tobacco prices also rose last month as did household
furnishings, which posted their largest gain since November
2012.
