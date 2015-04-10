* Import prices fall 0.3 percent in March
* Year-on-year drop in import prices largest since 2009
* Export prices up 0.1 percent but down from a year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. import prices fell in
March as rising petroleum costs were offset by declining prices
for other goods, a sign of muted inflation that supports the
view the Federal Reserve will probably not raise interest rates
in June.
The Labor Department said on Friday import prices dropped
0.3 percent last month after a downwardly revised 0.2 percent
gain in February.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast import prices
slipping 0.3 percent after a previously reported 0.4 percent
increase in February, when prices advanced after declining for
seven straight months.
In the 12 months through March, prices plunged 10.5 percent,
the largest drop since September 2009.
U.S. government debt prices were largely unchanged after the
data, while the dollar gained against a basket of currencies.
U.S. stock index futures were mixed.
Lower crude oil prices and a buoyant dollar have dampened
price pressures, leaving inflation running well below the Fed's
2 percent target.
Officials at the central bank, some of whom have shown a
willingness to consider a rate hike at the June policy-setting
meeting, view the low inflation environment as transitory.
But the combination of low inflation and weak economic
growth in the first quarter has prompted many economists to push
back their rate hike expectations to later in the year.
And some economists believe monetary policy tightening will
only begin in 2016. The Fed has kept its key short-term interest
rate near zero since December 2008.
Crude oil prices have lost more than half their value since
June on fears of a global oil glut and the refusal of Saudi
Arabia and other OPEC members to cut output.
At the same time, the dollar has gained about 12 percent
against the currencies of the main U.S. trading partners. Bank
of America Merrill Lynch estimates the strong dollar will cut
about half a percentage point off both economic growth and
inflation in 2015.
Last month, imported petroleum prices rose 0.8 percent after
jumping 5.2 percent in February.
Import prices excluding petroleum fell 0.4 percent in March.
They had dropped 0.3 percent in February. Imported food prices
fell 1.1 percent after being unchanged in February.
The report also showed export prices edged up 0.1 percent
last month, the first increase since July, after slipping 0.2
percent in February.
Export prices declined 6.7 percent in the 12 months through
March, the largest drop since July 2009.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)