WASHINGTON Jan 20 U.S. consumer prices
unexpectedly fell in December as the cost of energy goods
dropped and services rose moderately, a trend that if sustained
suggests inflation could be slow to rise toward the Federal
Reserve's target.
The Labor Department said on Wednesday its Consumer Price
Index slipped 0.1 percent after being unchanged in November.
Despite the drop last month, the CPI increased 0.7 percent in
the 12 months through December, the biggest increase in a year.
The rise followed a 0.5 percent gain in November. The
year-over-year inflation rate is rising as the oil price-driven
weak readings in 2015 drop out of the calculation. The boost
from the so-called base effects could, however, be limited by
lower oil prices, which are near 12-year lows.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI unchanged
last month and rising 0.8 percent from a year ago.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.2 percent for three
straight months. In the 12 months through December, the core CPI
rose 2.1 percent, the largest gain since July 2012, after
climbing 2.0 percent in November.
The Fed, which has a 2 percent inflation target, tracks a
price measure that is running well below the core CPI.
The soft monthly inflation readings, together with further
declines in oil prices suggest it could be harder for inflation
to rise toward the central bank's target this year.
With Fed officials watching inflation expectations,
financial market conditions tightening and economic growth
appearing to have significantly slowed in recent months, the
chances of another interest rate hike in March are diminishing.
Some economists, including JPMorgan have pushed back their
rate hike expectations to June. The Fed raised its benchmark
overnight interest rate in December by 25 basis points to
between 0.25 percent and 0.50 percent, the first hike in almost
a decade.
Last month, energy prices dropped 2.4 percent, with gasoline
tumbling 3.9 percent. Energy prices declined 1.3 percent in
November, while gasoline fell 2.4 percent. Food prices fell for
a second straight month.
The increase in the core CPI was kept in check by moderate
increases in rents and medical care costs. Owners' equivalent
rent of residences increased 0.2 percent after a similar gain in
November. It was up 3.1 percent in the 12 months through
December, reflecting rising demand for rental accommodation as
more young people find employment.
Medical care costs edged up 0.1 percent, slowing from a 0.4
percent rise in November. The cost of doctor visits were
unchanged after jumping 1.1 percent. Hospital costs were also
unchanged after falling in November
A strong dollar, as well as an inventory bloat is dampening
prices for some core goods. Apparel prices fell 0.2 percent,
declining for a fourth straight month. Prices for new motor
vehicles dipped 0.1 percent, reversing the prior month's
increase.
