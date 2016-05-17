WASHINGTON May 17 U.S. consumer prices recorded
their biggest increase in more than three years in April as
gasoline and rents rose, pointing to a steady inflation build-up
that could give the Federal Reserve ammunition to raise interest
rates later this year.
The Labor Department said on Tuesday its Consumer Price
Index increased 0.4 percent last month, the largest gain since
February 2013, after rising 0.1 percent in March. That took the
year-on-year increase in the CPI to 1.1 percent from 0.9 percent
in March.
There were also increases in medical care and food prices.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI gaining 0.3
percent last month and advancing 1.1 percent from a year ago.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, rose 0.2 percent after climbing 0.1 percent in March. In
the 12 months through April, the core CPI increased 2.1 percent
after increasing 2.2 percent in March.
The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks an
inflation measure which is currently at 1.6 percent.
The rise in prices in April is likely to be welcomed by Fed
officials who last month softened their language on inflation at
the end of a regular meeting, noting that it continued to run
below target because of "earlier declines in energy prices and
falling prices of non-energy imports."
Financial markets do not expect the Fed to hike rates again
before September, given sluggish growth at the beginning of the
year. The U.S. central bank lifted its benchmark overnight
interest rate in December for the first time in nearly a decade
and policymakers have forecast two more rate hikes this year.
While data on April retail sales suggest economic growth
regained steam early in the second quarter, a slowdown in
payrolls gains last month and a recent spike in new applications
for unemployment benefits have raised some concerns about the
labor market's health.
In April, gasoline prices jumped 8.1 percent, the largest
gain since August 2012, adding to March's 2.2 percent increase.
Food prices rose 0.2 percent after falling 0.2 percent in March.
The core CPI was lifted by housing and medical costs, as
well as transportation services. Owners' equivalent rent of
primary residence rose 0.3 percent after increasing 0.2 percent
in March.
Medical care costs picked up, rising 0.3 percent after
gaining 0.1 percent in March. Prescription drugs shot up 0.7
percent and the cost of hospital services increased 0.3 percent.
But apparel prices fell for a second straight month as did
the cost of used cars and trucks. Prices for new motor vehicles
fell 0.3 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)