(Excerpts from Global Markets Forum chatroom interview)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK Feb 21 President Donald Trump's
promised U.S. infrastructure spending package will likely never
become law, shouldered aside by lawmakers in Congress focused on
cutting corporate taxes and reducing regulations, a Wall Street
economist said on Tuesday.
Stifel chief economist Lindsey Piegza told the Reuters Global
Markets Forum that widely expected spending of as much is $1
trillion on bridges and airports - seen just months ago as
low-hanging fruit for Trump - had less than a 50 percent chance
of passage by Congress.
Here are excerpts from the conversation:
Question: Just months ago, odds on a big spending program
for America's chronically short-changed infrastructure were
bright. Passage by Congress seemed a slam-dunk and a concrete
argument for bidding up stocks. Where are we now?
Answer: That is not one I am willing to bet on. $1 trillion
has already been reduced to $550 billion. Rapidly ageing
population, Medicare/Social Security set to be exhausted by
2029; Dems will be more focused on funneling dollars into
entitlements than the much needed infrastructure.
There could be aspects of increased infrastructure spending
tied into a larger package of other spending items but a focused
and large spending package on infrastructure alone is unlikely
in my mind. Yes, under 50 percent (chance of passage by
Congress).
Q: Is Trump, so far, a net plus for the economy?
A: Businesses are very optimistic the Trump administration
will usher in policies of lower taxes and reduced regulation,
but until we see that policy come to fruition it remains
political rhetoric. Confidence will only go so far. Certainly
Trump has the potential to be a net positive but we need to see
more action.
Q: Markets are up a lot since Nov. 8, mostly on hopes of
economic reforms. Which major proposals must he deliver to avoid
a reversal of those gains?
A: Tax reform I believe is at the top of the list, then
comes health-care reform, and certainly regulatory reform in the
top three. It's a big list. Trump has made many promises but it
will be difficult to push this agenda through.
The equity market appears to be ahead of itself. ... So
either Trump policies need to catch up to the market or the
market needs to simmer down back to the modest reality.
