WASHINGTON Nov 22 Nearly half of all Americans
lack economic security, meaning they live above the federal
poverty threshold but still do not have enough money to cover
housing, food, healthcare and other basic expenses, according
to a survey of government and industry data.
The survey, released on Tuesday by the advocacy group Wider
Opportunities for Women (WOW), found that 45 percent of U.S.
residents live in households that struggle to make ends meet.
That breaks down to 39 percent of all adults and 55 percent
of all children, the group found.
"This is a wake-up call for Congress, for our state
policy-makers, really for all of us," said Donna Addkison,
President and CEO of WOW.
"Nearly half of our nation's families cannot cover the
costs of basic expenses even when they do have a job. Under
these conditions, cuts to unemployment insurance ... and other
programs families are relying on right now would push them from
crisis to catastrophe."
The WOW survey compared 2009 pre-tax incomes to a budget of
basic and essential monthly expenses for various families that
it developed along with researchers at Washington University
with funding from the Ford Foundation and W.K. Kellogg
Foundation.
For example, in a budget for a family of one worker, it put
housing expenses at $688 and food at $244. In a family of two
workers with two young children, it assumed housing would cost
$821 per month and food $707 a month.
It did not include nonessentials such as vacations,
recreation, hobbies, college tuition, and other common expenses
of the middle class.
A congressional effort to find $1.2 trillion in spending
cuts over 10 years failed on Monday, raising fears that
emergency benefits for the long-term unemployed would not be
extended when they expire next month.
Other social programs including Medicare are also under
threat as lawmakers seek to slash the nation's huge debt.
Some economists said while they agreed that the debt had to
the reduced, targeting programs that helped the low income
group survive the harsh economic environment was not the
correct path to take.
"I am in favor of austerity, but not in this area," said
said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research
in New York. "This is the only austerity going on and this is
hitting the long-term unemployed. It's not improving the
long-term budget situation anyway."
Currently, the poverty threshold for the United States is
an annual income of $22,314 for a family of four.
A little more than 15 percent of the country lives at or
below that level, and the group wanted to look at the
remainder, "many of whom live on the edge and are chronically
at risk of financial crisis or falling into poverty."
More than four out of 10 adult women live in households
that cannot cover those basic expenses, slightly more than the
proportion of men, 37 percent.
That may be because in 2009 women's median earnings were 70
percent of men's median earnings, the group said.
More than 60 percent of single women live in economic
insecurity, it added.
"While married women are more likely to have economic
security than unmarried women, much of the stability is
attained through a husband's earnings or other
household income," the group reported, which can put those
women in economic jeopardy if their husbands die or lose their
job or if the couple divorces.
The group also found "that full-time work fails to provide
economic security for 25 percent of adult workers," because of
stagnating and falling wages over the last decade.
"A chief cause of economic insecurity is 1970s level wages
that fail to cover modern expenses," it said.
While households with two full-time workers can help boost
a family's economic security, 22 percent of adults with
children who work full-time and have a partner who also has a
full-time job cannot cover basic needs.
At the same time, 21 percent of homes headed by a college
graduate lack economic security.
"In the past, threats to economic security were supposedly
clear -- dropping out of high school, being a single parent or
having a large family. In today's economy, we cannot assume we
know who lacks security," it said.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Lucia Mutikani; Editing by
Diane Craft)