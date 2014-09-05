Sept 5 U.S. job growth slowed down sharply in August and more Americans gave up the hunt for work, giving a cautious Federal Reserve more reasons to wait a bit longer before raising interest rates.

STORY:

TABLE:

DATA DISPLAY AND ESTIMATES: KEY POINTS:

* Actual vs Reuters estimates:

* Headline NFP: 142,000 vs 225,000

* Private: 134,000 vs 206,000

* Manufacturing: 0 vs 19,000

* Unemployment rate: 6.1 percent vs 6.1 percent

* June and July data were revised to show 28,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported, lending the weaker tone. In addition, manufacturing saw no job growth and retail payrolls declined for the first time since February.

* The surprise slowdown in job growth is at odds with labor market indicators such as first-time applications for unemployment benefits, which are hovering near their pre-recession levels.

* In addition, manufacturing and service sector surveys showed strong employment growth in August and household perceptions of the labor market brightened significantly, which economists said were consistent with tightening conditions.

COMMENTS: WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL SERVICES IN NEW YORK:

"This is definitely a surprise on the downside, the fewest jobs this year. The 10-year yield is dropping, which I think is a sign of relief on the part of investors who were worried about the Fed raising rates sooner than expected. Now there's no risk of change on that front.

"This is the first really negative report in a while, and in spite of it, the economy continues to improve. I think this is an excellent environment for equities. I hate the phrase the 'Goldilocks economy,' but that's what we have. We know (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen won't pull the trigger too soon. Central banks are more concerned about preventing recession than preventing inflation, and that's a great environment for stocks."

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"One of the big fears of this market, maybe the only fear, has been rapidly rising interest rates. This puts an end to those thoughts in the near term. For a stock market investor an economy that's not too hot, not too cold is perfect." MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: Index futures pared losses BONDS: Treasury yields fell FOREX: The dollar index fell (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)