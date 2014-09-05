Sept 5 U.S. job growth slowed down sharply in August and more Americans gave up the hunt for work, giving a cautious Federal Reserve more reasons to wait a bit longer before raising interest rates.

STORY:

TABLE:

DATA DISPLAY AND ESTIMATES:

GRAPHICS:

U.S. unemployment: link.reuters.com/nyr52w

U.S. underemployment: link.reuters.com/dex79v

KEY POINTS:

* Actual vs Reuters estimates:

* Headline NFP: 142,000 vs 225,000

* Private: 134,000 vs 206,000

* Manufacturing: 0 vs 19,000

* Unemployment rate: 6.1 percent vs 6.1 percent

* June and July data were revised to show 28,000 fewer jobs created than previously reported, lending the weaker tone. In addition, manufacturing saw no job growth and retail payrolls declined for the first time since February.

* The surprise slowdown in job growth is at odds with labor market indicators such as first-time applications for unemployment benefits, which are hovering near their pre-recession levels.

* In addition, manufacturing and service sector surveys showed strong employment growth in August and household perceptions of the labor market brightened significantly, which economists said were consistent with tightening conditions.

COMMENTS: GREG MCBRIDE, SENIOR FINANCIAL ANALYST, BANKRATE.COM, NORTH PALM BEACH, FLORIDA:

"For most households, their income has barely kept up with inflation. This jobs report is another slice of humble pie. This month is another one of those letdowns. I think we are going to continue to see monthly job gain in the 200,000 area. This month is going to be the anomaly, not the beginning of a new trend. Even with this level of job growth, we are not hitting the cover of the ball. We are not going to see any pickup in widespread wage growth. Somewhere Janet Yellen is feeling some vindication because this report validates her policy stance. This report gives the Fed plenty of cover on its stance on interest rates later this month."

MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST AT ALLIANZ, NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF.:

"The payrolls figure is disappointing at the headline level but, fortunately, more solid when it comes to key components. Long-term unemployment declined by 192,000 and the improvement in unemployment rate and the more comprehensive U6 measure, while small, was not due to a fall in the participation rate. All this will reinforce the Federal Reserve's 'steady as she goes' policy approach."

RUSSELL T. PRICE, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, TROY, MICHIGAN:

"Clearly it's disappointing, but the preponderance of evidence is that the economy is still gaining a lot of traction and it's somewhat disappointing that we came in below 200,000. But employment trends are clearly improving, there's just no doubt about that. Also to consider is that 11 out of the 12 initial reports for nonfarm payrolls have eventually been revised higher.

"Businesses are holding onto their employees very tightly, as evidenced by very low initial jobless claims. The number of hours worked by the current labor force is very high, in manufacturing the highest since 1945. With demand improving we're going to continue to see a relative solid pace of job growth the next few months."

BRUCE MCCAIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT KEY PRIVATE BANK IN CLEVELAND, OHIO:

"This is quite a bit below where we were expecting. While a lot of recent reports have been better, there's been a real question of how much of that strength reflects ongoing improvement in the economy, and how much is bounce back from the first-quarter hole. The strongest reports are the ones where you'd expect a bigger catch-up impact, and a weak payroll report adds to that general idea.

"I don't know that this changes the trajectory of rate hikes entirely, but the back story of the market has been that the economy is gaining strength, and that will continue into the second half of the year, at which point we won't have QE and will be opened up to rate hikes. Any weakness delays when those hikes will likely come in, and markets like the idea of lower rates for longer than they do the idea of economic strength, strange as that is."

SEAN LYNCH, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL EQUITY AND RESEARCH STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO PRIVATE BANK IN OMAHA, NEBRASKA:

"Certainly you see the equity markets react a little positive and bond yields come back down following a little spike the past couple of days. If anything going into the number people were probably skewed to the upside thinking the number could be a little bit higher than the expected 225,000.

"We had a lot of good data leading into the number - whether it was the ISM number, the auto sales - the thought was the number could err to the high side. It's a little bit of a surprise coming in this low and the market is probably taking that as a fairly good sign that the Fed remains to the sidelines here for a little bit longer.

"If you would have seen a blowout number here to the upside and with this being the key piece of data before the next Fed meeting, people could have expected that guidance moved up following any comments that Chair (Janet) Yellen might adjust coming in that meeting. That I was the risk, if it was a blowout to the upside people might have moved up their forecast on when the Fed starts to raise rates."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL SERVICES IN NEW YORK:

"This is definitely a surprise on the downside, the fewest jobs this year. The 10-year yield is dropping, which I think is a sign of relief on the part of investors who were worried about the Fed raising rates sooner than expected. Now there's no risk of change on that front.

"This is the first really negative report in a while, and in spite of it, the economy continues to improve. I think this is an excellent environment for equities. I hate the phrase the 'Goldilocks economy,' but that's what we have. We know (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen won't pull the trigger too soon. Central banks are more concerned about preventing recession than preventing inflation, and that's a great environment for stocks."

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"One of the big fears of this market, maybe the only fear, has been rapidly rising interest rates. This puts an end to those thoughts in the near term. For a stock market investor an economy that's not too hot, not too cold is perfect." MARKET REACTION: STOCKS: Index futures pared losses BONDS: Treasury yields fell FOREX: The dollar index fell (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)