June 17 The U.S. economy is growing moderately
after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an
interest rate increase by the end of the year, U.S. Federal
Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday.
KEY POINTS:
* After contracting in the first quarter, the economy is now
on track to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent this year,
according to the central bank's latest policy statement and new
projections issued by Fed policymakers.
* The Fed also said labor markets continued to improve,
though with unemployment expected to be slightly higher at the
end of the year than previously forecast in March. Inflation
remains low but is expected to gradually rise to its 2 percent
target over the medium term, the Fed said.
COMMENTS:
NICK KALIVAS, SENIOR EQUITY PRODUCT STRATEGIST AT INVESCO
POWERSHARES IN DOWNERS GROVE, ILLINOIS:
"The Fed is talking about the labor market tightening
somewhat, which seems to be a hint that it is a step closer to
raising rates. At the same time, it seems like there was a
notching down of the magnitude of rate hike expectations. Fewer
members think the hikes will be big. Those two things are what
is causing stocks to go back and forth.
"People will continue to focus on the data over the next
couple of months, though it is clear that we're on track for
some kind of tightening this year."
J.J. KINAHAN, CHIEF STRATEGIST AT TD AMERITRADE IN CHICAGO:
"Overall it was no surprise that they did nothing. What was
interesting is that they lowered their estimates on GDP. Also
interesting is the talk of lowering rates twice this year. We
wouldn't even be discussing two raises if we were on the right
track. Retail prices need to pick up too."
KATRINA LAMB, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND RESEARCH AT MV
FINANCIAL IN BETHESDA, MARYLAND:
"It's kind of funny. You look at the market-it looks like
one of those peaks in Yosemite. I think the news is what
everybody expected. They weren't going to do anything today. We
got a few clear things out of today. Here won't be a hike in
June, there will be movement before the end of the year, they
reaffirmed that the movement will be cautious rather than
headstrong.
"The piece of the puzzle that has people unclear are second
quarter GDP rates, having said that, I would be surprised to see
a bad GDP number for the second quarter. September is a very
likely time and I think we will see a second increase before the
end of the year."
DOUGLAS BORTHWICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT CHAPDELAINE FOREIGN
EXCHANGE IN NEW YORK:
"The dollar is weaker because the statement is largely
dovish. Yellen and the Fed in general are waiting for inflation
to show its head, and they don't believe it's there yet.
"The Fed said it wants to be reasonably confident on
inflation. I think that statement is the most dovish statement.
Reasonably confident means they want an inflation foundation-
that's obviously not there yet. Yellen's seeking a goldilocks
rate rise; she doesn't want to raise too soon, and she doesn't
want to raise too late."
KEVIN MAHN, CIO OF HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT IN
PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY:
"They're more hawkish this time around. I think they're trying
to now be as transparent as possible, pretty much telling the
market that they would have liked to have raised for the first
time in June, but will now be waiting for September and perhaps
December for the first two rate hikes, so no one is caught by
surprise.
"I think the fed funds target rate will close the year at 50
basis points now, and I think the Fed would have done something
in June had it not been for that dismal GDP performance in Q1."
ANDREW WILKINSON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT INTERACTIVE BROKERS
LLC IN GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:
"There's a real tightening in the definition of where
interest rates are going to go, and I think that's very evident
in the tone of the statement. It's a very cozy statement, and so
far as when we do this it's going to be gentle, we might need to
keep rates low for a long time. It's reiterating everything
Janet Yellen has tried embody in the last couple of years,
amongst the committee itself. It's very subtle, it's soft, it's
very cozy. I think it will be quite well taken by the market.
"In terms of tightening, it's pretty much stated there will
be two this year, assuming the labor market comes in well. I
would not be surprised that the issue of a rate rise was put on
the table at the next meeting. I see the most likely date would
be at September, but I don't think that would preclude a
potential vote at the next couple of meetings."
TERRY DUFRENE, GLOBAL INVESTMENT SPECIALIST AT J.P. MORGAN
PRIVATE BANK IN NEW ORLEANS:
"A yawner. If you watch the markets right now, there has
been a little bit of a rally in the Treasury markets but nothing
that is extraordinary based on the news. It is kind of the
status quo they were pretty well telegraphing all along, don't
expect anything in this meeting. It kind of puts everything to
the September meeting instead and that is what do you do with
this zero interest rate policy.
"What I got out of it is they are still being data
dependent. They did see the slowdown in the first half of the
year, first quarter in particular, in the economy. That
obviously is worrisome but that could be based on the West Coast
port strikes and a bit of the weather too. The jobs number is a
little helpful to them, it will be elevated a little bit more by
the economic chances. They are certainly going to look at see
what the inflation number is going to be too and of course the
energy effects are keeping them down. I just don't know there
was enough change from the March meeting to this meeting to have
them make any kind of decision, which is obviously what
happened, so it will be interesting to see what she says in her
press conference."
BRUCE ZARO, CHIEF TECHNICAL STRATEGIST AT BOLTON GLOBAL ASSET
MANAGEMENT IN BOSTON:
"I think it's still open to interpretation, but the first
glance is that it really does mean September. I think they want
the flexibility if it requires having two rises in 2015, and to
me, that would be September and probably December, although they
typically don't like to have last of the year meeting have any
change in policy for operational reasons. But my best guess
would be September and December.
"I had thought the odds were decent that we'd get something
in June, but the Fed's perspective didn't support that. More
recently in my mind I think September is more likely. If data
continues to go like it's been going in the 'under the covers'
view, 'under the hood' view, it suggests more strength."
BRUCE BITTLES, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT ROBERT W. BAIRD,
IN SARASOTA, FLORIDA:
"The Fed alluded to the fact the economy is doing better and
that the second half looks better for the U.S. Of course that
raises the prospect of them lifting rates in the second half of
the year."
"That's been built into the current market for how long now.
At some point it gets totally discounted. That's perhaps where
we are. You can only cry wolf so many times before it doesn't
work anymore.
"If she's going to raise rates and the economy's ok I don't
see any reason why it wouldn't be September."
SAL GUATIERI, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS IN
TORONTO:
"The median forecast by the Fed is looking at a cumulative
tightening of 150 basis points by the end of next year, based on
the median dots plot forecast. That is in line with BMO's view.
"Not a lot to chew on here. The Fed is looking to tighten
policy this year but to move very gradually. We saw bond markets
improve on the statement mainly on the downward revision to the
long-term rate forecast."
STEPHEN STANLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AMHERST PIERPONT SECURITIES,
STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT:
"The statement was a little more upbeat on the economy, but
no bombshells. They downgraded the 2015 growth number and marked
up the unemployment rate to reflect the data we have been
seeing. The inflation numbers are broadly unchanged. They didn't
touch the longer-run forecast ranges. The median fed funds at
0.625 percent which was important. Looking the chart with the
(SEP) dots, there is a lot of potential outcomes. It would be
interesting to see what Janet Yellen will say at her press
conference. It's pretty much in line with what people have been
expecting. The question is how many hikes will we get
this year."
WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL
SERVICES IN NEW YORK:
"The Fed is setting us up for the rate hike, which is
inevitable and will come sometime between now and December. The
Fed has two criteria: labor market improvement, which we
continue to see, and confidence that inflation will move to its
objectives. That's starting to happen.
"I haven't figured out whether the rate hike will be in
September or December, but I think September is more likely, and
I would prefer to get it out of the way.
"Bonds had a muted reaction to the news, and stocks don't
seem to be having much reaction either. People have been
expecting a rate hike to come, and the market is ready for that.
At the same time, we're also still worried about Greece."
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"There was a broad improvement in the outlook for the
economy. The most important thing is the outlook for inflation.
It's probably baked in the cake that we'll see continued
improvement in the labor market. The real question is whether
the Fed is getting reasonably confident about the inflation
outlook. The members are probably more confident than they were
in April, but they're not there, yet."
AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK:
"I think we were expecting the statement to be mostly
dovish, no real solid indication of a hike just an upgrade to
their economic assessment, and that's generally what we got,
nothing really surprising there. So the market rallied a bit on
that."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes moved into positive territory
BONDS: U.S. bond prices trimmed losses
FOREX: The dollar weakened slightly against the euro and yen
