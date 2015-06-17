June 17 The U.S. economy is growing moderately after a winter swoon and likely strong enough to support an interest rate increase by the end of the year, U.S. Federal Reserve officials indicated on Wednesday.

KEY POINTS: * After contracting in the first quarter, the economy is now on track to grow between 1.8 percent and 2.0 percent this year, according to the central bank's latest policy statement and new projections issued by Fed policymakers. * The Fed also said labor markets continued to improve, though with unemployment expected to be slightly higher at the end of the year than previously forecast in March. Inflation remains low but is expected to gradually rise to its 2 percent target over the medium term, the Fed said.

COMMENTS: NICK KALIVAS, SENIOR EQUITY PRODUCT STRATEGIST AT INVESCO POWERSHARES IN DOWNERS GROVE, ILLINOIS:

"The Fed is talking about the labor market tightening somewhat, which seems to be a hint that it is a step closer to raising rates. At the same time, it seems like there was a notching down of the magnitude of rate hike expectations. Fewer members think the hikes will be big. Those two things are what is causing stocks to go back and forth.

"People will continue to focus on the data over the next couple of months, though it is clear that we're on track for some kind of tightening this year." J.J. KINAHAN, CHIEF STRATEGIST AT TD AMERITRADE IN CHICAGO:

"Overall it was no surprise that they did nothing. What was interesting is that they lowered their estimates on GDP. Also interesting is the talk of lowering rates twice this year. We wouldn't even be discussing two raises if we were on the right track. Retail prices need to pick up too." KATRINA LAMB, HEAD OF INVESTMENT STRATEGY AND RESEARCH AT MV FINANCIAL IN BETHESDA, MARYLAND:

"It's kind of funny. You look at the market-it looks like one of those peaks in Yosemite. I think the news is what everybody expected. They weren't going to do anything today. We got a few clear things out of today. Here won't be a hike in June, there will be movement before the end of the year, they reaffirmed that the movement will be cautious rather than headstrong.

"The piece of the puzzle that has people unclear are second quarter GDP rates, having said that, I would be surprised to see a bad GDP number for the second quarter. September is a very likely time and I think we will see a second increase before the end of the year."

DOUGLAS BORTHWICK, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT CHAPDELAINE FOREIGN EXCHANGE IN NEW YORK:

"The dollar is weaker because the statement is largely dovish. Yellen and the Fed in general are waiting for inflation to show its head, and they don't believe it's there yet.

"The Fed said it wants to be reasonably confident on inflation. I think that statement is the most dovish statement. Reasonably confident means they want an inflation foundation- that's obviously not there yet. Yellen's seeking a goldilocks rate rise; she doesn't want to raise too soon, and she doesn't want to raise too late."

KEVIN MAHN, CIO OF HENNION & WALSH ASSET MANAGEMENT IN PARSIPPANY, NEW JERSEY: "They're more hawkish this time around. I think they're trying to now be as transparent as possible, pretty much telling the market that they would have liked to have raised for the first time in June, but will now be waiting for September and perhaps December for the first two rate hikes, so no one is caught by surprise.

"I think the fed funds target rate will close the year at 50 basis points now, and I think the Fed would have done something in June had it not been for that dismal GDP performance in Q1."

ANDREW WILKINSON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST AT INTERACTIVE BROKERS LLC IN GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:

"There's a real tightening in the definition of where interest rates are going to go, and I think that's very evident in the tone of the statement. It's a very cozy statement, and so far as when we do this it's going to be gentle, we might need to keep rates low for a long time. It's reiterating everything Janet Yellen has tried embody in the last couple of years, amongst the committee itself. It's very subtle, it's soft, it's very cozy. I think it will be quite well taken by the market.

"In terms of tightening, it's pretty much stated there will be two this year, assuming the labor market comes in well. I would not be surprised that the issue of a rate rise was put on the table at the next meeting. I see the most likely date would be at September, but I don't think that would preclude a potential vote at the next couple of meetings."

TERRY DUFRENE, GLOBAL INVESTMENT SPECIALIST AT J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK IN NEW ORLEANS:

"A yawner. If you watch the markets right now, there has been a little bit of a rally in the Treasury markets but nothing that is extraordinary based on the news. It is kind of the status quo they were pretty well telegraphing all along, don't expect anything in this meeting. It kind of puts everything to the September meeting instead and that is what do you do with this zero interest rate policy.

"What I got out of it is they are still being data dependent. They did see the slowdown in the first half of the year, first quarter in particular, in the economy. That obviously is worrisome but that could be based on the West Coast port strikes and a bit of the weather too. The jobs number is a little helpful to them, it will be elevated a little bit more by the economic chances. They are certainly going to look at see what the inflation number is going to be too and of course the energy effects are keeping them down. I just don't know there was enough change from the March meeting to this meeting to have them make any kind of decision, which is obviously what happened, so it will be interesting to see what she says in her press conference."

BRUCE ZARO, CHIEF TECHNICAL STRATEGIST AT BOLTON GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT IN BOSTON:

"I think it's still open to interpretation, but the first glance is that it really does mean September. I think they want the flexibility if it requires having two rises in 2015, and to me, that would be September and probably December, although they typically don't like to have last of the year meeting have any change in policy for operational reasons. But my best guess would be September and December.

"I had thought the odds were decent that we'd get something in June, but the Fed's perspective didn't support that. More recently in my mind I think September is more likely. If data continues to go like it's been going in the 'under the covers' view, 'under the hood' view, it suggests more strength."

BRUCE BITTLES, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST AT ROBERT W. BAIRD, IN SARASOTA, FLORIDA:

"The Fed alluded to the fact the economy is doing better and that the second half looks better for the U.S. Of course that raises the prospect of them lifting rates in the second half of the year."

"That's been built into the current market for how long now. At some point it gets totally discounted. That's perhaps where we are. You can only cry wolf so many times before it doesn't work anymore.

"If she's going to raise rates and the economy's ok I don't see any reason why it wouldn't be September."

SAL GUATIERI, SENIOR ECONOMIST AT BMO CAPITAL MARKETS IN TORONTO:

"The median forecast by the Fed is looking at a cumulative tightening of 150 basis points by the end of next year, based on the median dots plot forecast. That is in line with BMO's view.

"Not a lot to chew on here. The Fed is looking to tighten policy this year but to move very gradually. We saw bond markets improve on the statement mainly on the downward revision to the long-term rate forecast."

STEPHEN STANLEY, CHIEF ECONOMIST, AMHERST PIERPONT SECURITIES, STAMFORD, CONNECTICUT:

"The statement was a little more upbeat on the economy, but no bombshells. They downgraded the 2015 growth number and marked up the unemployment rate to reflect the data we have been seeing. The inflation numbers are broadly unchanged. They didn't touch the longer-run forecast ranges. The median fed funds at 0.625 percent which was important. Looking the chart with the (SEP) dots, there is a lot of potential outcomes. It would be interesting to see what Janet Yellen will say at her press conference. It's pretty much in line with what people have been expecting. The question is how many hikes will we get this year."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST AT PHOENIX FINANCIAL SERVICES IN NEW YORK:

"The Fed is setting us up for the rate hike, which is inevitable and will come sometime between now and December. The Fed has two criteria: labor market improvement, which we continue to see, and confidence that inflation will move to its objectives. That's starting to happen.

"I haven't figured out whether the rate hike will be in September or December, but I think September is more likely, and I would prefer to get it out of the way.

"Bonds had a muted reaction to the news, and stocks don't seem to be having much reaction either. People have been expecting a rate hike to come, and the market is ready for that. At the same time, we're also still worried about Greece."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

"There was a broad improvement in the outlook for the economy. The most important thing is the outlook for inflation. It's probably baked in the cake that we'll see continued improvement in the labor market. The real question is whether the Fed is getting reasonably confident about the inflation outlook. The members are probably more confident than they were in April, but they're not there, yet."

AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK:

"I think we were expecting the statement to be mostly dovish, no real solid indication of a hike just an upgrade to their economic assessment, and that's generally what we got, nothing really surprising there. So the market rallied a bit on that."

MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes moved into positive territory BONDS: U.S. bond prices trimmed losses FOREX: The dollar weakened slightly against the euro and yen

(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)