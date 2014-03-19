NEW YORK, March 19 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday dropped the U.S. unemployment rate as its definitive
yardstick for gauging the economy's strength, but new Chair
Janet Yellen surprised markets by saying the time between the
end of bond-buying and rate increases could be on the order of
"six months," swifter than many expected.
KEY POINTS:
* Fed dropping its promise to hold rates steady "well past
the time" the U.S. unemployment rate falls below 6.5 percent
doesn't indicate any change in the Fed's policy intentions.
* Fed cuts monthly purchases of U.S. Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities to $55 billion from $65 billion.
* Fed's assessment of the U.S. economy chalked up recent
weakness to adverse weather.
COMMENTS:
PETER KENNY, CEO OF CLEARPOOL GROUP, NEW YORK:
"She certainly moved (the timetable) up a little bit and I
don't think the market was expecting that at all because she is
widely viewed as being more on the dovish side of the aisle than
she is on the hawkish side. That is not a particularly hawkish
comment, but the fact of the matter is it was not expected.
"Part of it is also the fact some of the hard data has been
dropped. Unemployment 6.5 percent dropped, that is a less clear
signal for the markets to interpret. A shift towards less clear
measurements of quantitative help, that's a factor.
"The fact that that at the end of the day there are 10
billion fewer dollars in the market to provide artificially low
rates, the market has to get accustomed to that new setting on
the training wheels. And finally, consideration of macroeconomic
data, the fact it has not significantly changed since December
is a bit of a disappointment."
MARGARET KERINS, HEAD OF FIXED INCOME STRATEGY, BMO CAPITAL
MARKETS, CHICAGO:
"Her speech was extremely dovish, but we believed going in
to the Fed meeting today the market was priced to the perfect
dove. There was a slight change in the summary of economic
projections, the jobs were slightly more hawkish and the rapid
improvement in the labor market was reflected in those
projections by the Fed themselves, even though they're adding in
quite a grouping of labor market indicators that they're
watching.
"They're going to have to focus on that lack of growth
potential going forward, and introducing that today. But clearly
the market is reading it as hawkish. We don't think that the Fed
given where we are in the economic cycle and in terms of the
recovery, and our expectation that the economy will take off
following this somewhat weather-related downturn that it's very,
very hard to be credible about keeping rates really, really
low."
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"I think the (stock) market initially reacted negatively to
the Fed's statement because the forward guidance is mildly
hawkish. Yellen is no dove. She's a pragmatist. The new forward
guidance axes the 6.5 percent unemployment rate and replaces it
with inflation expectations. The interesting twist here is that
the Fed is fine with a zero federal funds rate provided the Fed
projects inflation to still be below its target of 2 percent. It
used to be that the Fed would tolerate projected inflation
running a half percent hotter than that. Also, it's not just
about the Fed's projections, but the public's expectations of
inflation. The Fed wants to keep inflation expectations anchored
and those expectations can be fickle."
SCOTT CLEMONS, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, BROWN BROTHERS
HARRIMAN PRIVATE BANKING, NEW YORK:
"It strikes me as a pretty dovish statement, but what
surprised me is the word choice. Right now the unemployment rate
remains elevated. I think that the Fed is far more focused on
that than they are on their other mandate, inflation."
"The bigger picture here, to me this sends a very strong
signal that the Yellen Fed is a continuation of the Bernanke Fed
in one very important aspect. Whereas the Fed is often thought
of as having two policy tools, balance sheet operations and
interest rates, under Bernanke and Yellen they have made
communication a very potent third tool as well. They're going to
communicate, communicate, communicate so that when the fed funds
rate begins to move higher, hopefully the collective economy
shrugs its shoulders and says, 'Yeah, we knew that was coming.'"
JIM KOCHAN, CHIEF FIXED INCOME STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"The committee has updated its forward guidance, I wish they
would tell us what that updated forward guidance is. We can
assume their forward guidance is that they will be looking at
broader measures of labor market activity to see when it's
appropriate to raise interest rates, and 6.5 percent doesn't
have much meaning anymore. If there are going to be any
surprises it's going to be with the press conference. I think it
was very much as expected."
DAVID MOLNAR, PARTNER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR AT HIGHTOWER, SAN
DIEGO:
"The Fed moved the goal post again. It goes from a 6.5
percent unemployment threshold to a qualitative approach which
is nebulous for the market. No one knows what will trigger
further tapering, a pause in tapering or an increase in asset
purchase. It's a major change in policy. This Fed seems to be
making it up as it goes along. The markets are spiking on this
even though analysts have been expecting this along. Gold has
sold off and you are seeing pressure on bonds and rate-sensitive
sectors."
MARK GRANT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOUTHWEST SECURITIES, FORT
LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA:
"What seems to be troubling the market is that even though it
reiterated that it wouldn't be raising rates this year, people
were put on notice that a hike is coming. We'll likely see some
rise in short rates as a result of this, if not out across the
whole curve."
SHAUN OSBORNE, FOREIGN EXCHANGE STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES,
TORONTO:
"It's a little bit more hawkish than people expected. They seem
to see interest rates rising sooner rather than later. People
had been expecting something slightly more dovish given the
effects on economic activity from the harsh winter. This is
helping the dollar."
FRED DICKSON, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, D.A. DAVIDSON & CO, LAKE
OSWEGO, OREGON:
"I think everybody expected a $10 billion cut in the rate of QE3
purchases to $55 billion, so there's no surprise there.
"There was a high degree of speculation in terms of changing the
Fed language, so there was some clarity on that point.
"Probably the biggest takeaway was the Fed saying they would
possibly consider maintaining monetary policy or interest rates
lower than what they would normally be even when the Fed
guideline targets of unemployment and inflation were hit. So the
question becomes whether that would in fact create some
inflation pressure."
THOMAS DI GALOMA, CO-HEAD FIXED INCOME RATES, ED&F MAN CAPITAL,
NEW YORK
"This statement from the Fed is as hawkish as it gets -- the
only thing they did not do is (raise) rates today. The Fed is at
neutral now and expect rate hikes to begin sometime in early
2015."
WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW
YORK
"So far this is just what the market wanted-the Fed staying
accommodative. It doesn't look like too much has changed,
although dropping the 6.5 percent unemployment rate might be a
key issue. Yields are jumping up right now, which might be a
sign that people think Yellen will tighten sooner rather than
later, or that inflation could come into the market if the Fed
keeps rates low well past 6.5 percent."
BRUCE McCAIN, CHIEF INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, KEY PRIVATE BANK,
CLEVELAND, OHIO
"At this point, there are relatively few surprises. I think in
some sense, as the Fed tapers it becomes less important for the
market. What becomes more important from here is whether the
economy can recover its momentum once the weather issue thaws.
One of the headlines I saw was that a majority of members do
expect a rate hike. I think that's a little disappointing for
investors. In addition, if we replace the 6.5 percent rate with
a variety of indicators, that makes Fed actions less
predictable, which adds to the market uncertainty."
PAUL MANGUS, HEAD OF EQUITY RESEARCH AND STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO
PRIVATE BANK, CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA
"The one difference I could see early on was a little bit more
information on when and by how much the Fed may increase rates
in 2015, which is a long way off yet. Other than that, we
expected to hear more about a wider range of economic indicators
beyond the unemployment rate and that was in the release, so
that was not a surprise. The economic information that was
supplied was also pretty much as expected, mentions of weaker
labor markets earlier in the year due to weather conditions but
showing signs of improving. Other areas of the economy are
continuing to show signs of gradual improvement, but the Fed was
looking for a much stronger economic background before it would
start any type of tightening efforts, so it would continue to
support liquidity in the marketplace."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: U.S. stock indexes edge lower
BONDS: U.S. bond prices add to losses, yields rise
FOREX: U.S. dollar adds to gains against major currencies
