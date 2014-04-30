NEW YORK, April 30 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S.
economic growth and announced a cut in its massive bond-buying
stimulus, a sign of its confidence in the economy's prospects.
KEY POINTS:
* Monthly bond purchases cut to $45 billion from $55 billion
* The decision was unanimous
* Forward guidance from last statement was unchanged
COMMENTS:
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN
"It's a very positive sign that the Fed, in addition to
making very gradual changes to policy, is making very gradual
changes to the statement. The Fed has tried to make itself much
more predictable and boring when it comes not only to the pace
of the taper but also to when they will be raising rates. From
an investing perspective, boring is good when it comes to the
Fed.
"The one thing I was disappointed they didn't change is what
can be viewed as a muddled mess of forward guidance. But that's
probably what they want. They'd rather stay kind of vague."
CAMILLA SUTTON, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL, TORONTO
"There were very few changes from what we saw in March, and
the minimal changes mean that we see continued tapering of $10
billion a month and the first interest rate hikes in the second
quarter of 2015. It will likely be more of what we have seen."
WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW
YORK
"I think this was literally exactly as expected. No surprise
at all. The Fed already said it expected some weakness because
of weather, but it is also seeing growth pick up and consumer
spending rising. Steady as she goes. The Fed won't cause anyone
to change anything here."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: S&P 500 and Dow cling to small gains; Nasdaq still lower
BONDS: U.S. bond prices generally higher
FOREX: Dollar index remains lower
