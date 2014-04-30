NEW YORK, April 30 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S. economic growth and announced a cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus, a sign of its confidence in the economy's prospects.

STORY:

STATEMENT: KEY POINTS:

* Monthly bond purchases cut to $45 billion from $55 billion

* The decision was unanimous

* Forward guidance from last statement was unchanged COMMENTS: BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"It's a very positive sign that the Fed, in addition to making very gradual changes to policy, is making very gradual changes to the statement. The Fed has tried to make itself much more predictable and boring when it comes not only to the pace of the taper but also to when they will be raising rates. From an investing perspective, boring is good when it comes to the Fed.

"The one thing I was disappointed they didn't change is what can be viewed as a muddled mess of forward guidance. But that's probably what they want. They'd rather stay kind of vague."

CAMILLA SUTTON, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL, TORONTO

"There were very few changes from what we saw in March, and the minimal changes mean that we see continued tapering of $10 billion a month and the first interest rate hikes in the second quarter of 2015. It will likely be more of what we have seen."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"I think this was literally exactly as expected. No surprise at all. The Fed already said it expected some weakness because of weather, but it is also seeing growth pick up and consumer spending rising. Steady as she goes. The Fed won't cause anyone to change anything here." MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 and Dow cling to small gains; Nasdaq still lower BONDS: U.S. bond prices generally higher FOREX: Dollar index remains lower

