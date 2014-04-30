NEW YORK, April 30 The Federal Reserve on Wednesday looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S. economic growth and announced a cut in its massive bond-buying stimulus, a sign of its confidence in the economy's prospects.

STATEMENT:

STORY: KEY POINTS:

* Monthly bond purchases cut to $45 billion from $55 billion

* The decision was unanimous

* Forward guidance from last statement was unchanged COMMENTS:

JOHN CANALLY, ECONOMIST & INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, LPL FINANCIAL, BOSTON

"This is what the market has expected. They continued to taper. Their outlook didn't change. It's a status quo-like statement. I think the bond market is focused on the dismal first quarter and Ukraine, while stock market is focused on the better second quarter. That's ongoing battle is at play today. There has to be a major event like a complete meltdown in Ukraine for them (Fed) to nudge their tapering. They should be out by the end of the year. This argues that the Fed might raise rates in the second half of 2015. The Fed is on autopilot right now.

Second-quarter earnings have been generally better-than-expected so that's helping stocks. Heading into Friday, the economic data are starting to beat expectations again. That's good for the economy and that's good for earnings. And that's a plus for stocks." MARK MARTIAK, SENIOR WEALTH STRATEGIST, PREMIER WEALTH/FIRST ALLIED SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"The Fed has continued on pace to cut $10 billion a month. That doesn't surprise me, or the market. Money managers have priced this into the market. It is actually welcome at this point because there are signs of the economy improving, with hiring improving. We are paying attention to mortgage applications, which are an economic sign I'm not totally comfortable with right now, but manufacturing has done better and jobless claims have been coming down."

JOE MANIMBO, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON

"My take is that there are no real surprises from the Fed. On the one hand they were upbeat about the prospects for the economy but that inflation remains a concern. All in all the Fed remains on a steady path to wind down bond buying, but questions still remain on when the economy might be healthy enough endure a rate hike."

"Behavior in the markets is really status quo. We're not seeing much movement in currencies and the 10-year U.S. Treasury is holding steady."

"Household spending picked up recently and the Fed held that out as a glimmer of hope. That's a bright spot in an otherwise status quo statement."

"For the euro, certainly $1.40 represents a tough resistance level given the ECB has voiced increasing concern about the currency appreciation. That suggests the upside for the euro appears to be a short leash."

SCOTT BROWN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RAYMOND JAMES, ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA

"It's ho-hum, but it might be good to be boring. It's pretty clear that even though they are not a pre-set path, they will continue to taper at every meeting. As bad as the first quarter GDP was, it wasn't going to stop them from tapering. A lot of the weakness in first-quarter GDP was weather. We expect to have a pickup the rest of the year. If things evolve as they forecast, it looks like the middle of next year we are going to see rates start going up. When you look at the monthly data we had, there is some pickup since March. Naturally we are going to see a better quarter than the first quarter. We are going to see some of the first quarter GDP numbers to be revised up too. There's nothing material that has changed the Fed's view."

PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, FEDERATED INVESTORS, NEW YORK

"It's confirmation that this morning's (GDP) number was a huge miss because of weather in part and with the revisions, we're going to get the economy back on the pace we saw in the third quarter of last year. We were at a 4.1 percent annualized run rate in the third quarter of last year. Fourth quarter and first quarter obviously were impacted by the weather.

"What the Fed is saying is ignore this first quarter number it's not reflective of the underlying strength in the economy. Therefore we're going to continue along our tapering path." JOE BELL, SENIOR EQUITY ANALYST, SCHAEFFER'S INVESTMENT RESEARCH, CINCINNATI, OHIO

"The one thing that I guess people would hold their hat on is the Fed talked about the fact that they are seeing some economic activity pick up after the slowdown during the winter, which has kind of been the question the last several months: 'Has the slowing in the economic activity during the past few months been only due to the weather or was that part of a bigger-picture decline in the indicators?'. The fact that the Fed is starting to see some pickup is one positive sign.

But I don't think we're getting a major (stock market) move because this was kind of what was expected overall from the Fed." AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK

"It was very much as expected. They didn't do anything unanticipated. The more anticipated question will be in the details, we have to wait for the schedule of purchases to come out. As the tapering continues and the sizes get smaller and smaller it's not clear what will happen to some of the purchase operations. They may just combine some of these into one, some should go away and others are likely to be consolidated. Those kinds of details have a lot more impact on how the Treasuries market trades week to week."

"It's likely that as the Fed walks away from the Treasury market the liquidity will gradually improve. Although the Fed buybacks do provide some events for position overhangs to be cleared, they can be disruptive at times. Over time it will help the markets look more for relative value and bring back more players."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN

"It's a very positive sign that the Fed, in addition to making very gradual changes to policy, is making very gradual changes to the statement. The Fed has tried to make itself much more predictable and boring when it comes not only to the pace of the taper but also to when they will be raising rates. From an investing perspective, boring is good when it comes to the Fed.

"The one thing I was disappointed they didn't change is what can be viewed as a muddled mess of forward guidance. But that's probably what they want. They'd rather stay kind of vague."

CAMILLA SUTTON, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL, TORONTO

"There were very few changes from what we saw in March, and the minimal changes mean that we see continued tapering of $10 billion a month and the first interest rate hikes in the second quarter of 2015. It will likely be more of what we have seen."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW YORK

"I think this was literally exactly as expected. No surprise at all. The Fed already said it expected some weakness because of weather, but it is also seeing growth pick up and consumer spending rising. Steady as she goes. The Fed won't cause anyone to change anything here." MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: S&P 500 and Dow cling to small gains; Nasdaq still lower BONDS: U.S. bond prices generally higher FOREX: Dollar index remains lower (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)