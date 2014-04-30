NEW YORK, April 30 The Federal Reserve on
Wednesday looked past a dismal reading on first quarter U.S.
economic growth and announced a cut in its massive bond-buying
stimulus, a sign of its confidence in the economy's prospects.
STATEMENT:
STORY:
KEY POINTS:
* Monthly bond purchases cut to $45 billion from $55 billion
* The decision was unanimous
* Forward guidance from last statement was unchanged
COMMENTS:
JOHN CANALLY, ECONOMIST & INVESTMENT STRATEGIST, LPL FINANCIAL,
BOSTON
"This is what the market has expected. They continued to
taper. Their outlook didn't change. It's a status quo-like
statement. I think the bond market is focused on the dismal
first quarter and Ukraine, while stock market is focused on the
better second quarter. That's ongoing battle is at play today.
There has to be a major event like a complete meltdown in
Ukraine for them (Fed) to nudge their tapering. They should be
out by the end of the year. This argues that the Fed might raise
rates in the second half of 2015. The Fed is on autopilot right
now.
Second-quarter earnings have been generally
better-than-expected so that's helping stocks. Heading into
Friday, the economic data are starting to beat expectations
again. That's good for the economy and that's good for earnings.
And that's a plus for stocks."
MARK MARTIAK, SENIOR WEALTH STRATEGIST, PREMIER WEALTH/FIRST
ALLIED SECURITIES, NEW YORK
"The Fed has continued on pace to cut $10 billion a month.
That doesn't surprise me, or the market. Money managers have
priced this into the market. It is actually welcome at this
point because there are signs of the economy improving, with
hiring improving. We are paying attention to mortgage
applications, which are an economic sign I'm not totally
comfortable with right now, but manufacturing has done better
and jobless claims have been coming down."
JOE MANIMBO, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS
SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON
"My take is that there are no real surprises from the Fed.
On the one hand they were upbeat about the prospects for the
economy but that inflation remains a concern. All in all the Fed
remains on a steady path to wind down bond buying, but questions
still remain on when the economy might be healthy enough endure
a rate hike."
"Behavior in the markets is really status quo. We're not
seeing much movement in currencies and the 10-year U.S.
Treasury is holding steady."
"Household spending picked up recently and the Fed held that
out as a glimmer of hope. That's a bright spot in an otherwise
status quo statement."
"For the euro, certainly $1.40 represents a tough resistance
level given the ECB has voiced increasing concern about the
currency appreciation. That suggests the upside for the euro
appears to be a short leash."
SCOTT BROWN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, RAYMOND JAMES, ST. PETERSBURG,
FLORIDA
"It's ho-hum, but it might be good to be boring. It's pretty
clear that even though they are not a pre-set path, they will
continue to taper at every meeting. As bad as the first quarter
GDP was, it wasn't going to stop them from tapering. A lot of
the weakness in first-quarter GDP was weather. We expect to have
a pickup the rest of the year. If things evolve as they
forecast, it looks like the middle of next year we are going to
see rates start going up. When you look at the monthly data we
had, there is some pickup since March. Naturally we are going to
see a better quarter than the first quarter. We are going to see
some of the first quarter GDP numbers to be revised up too.
There's nothing material that has changed the Fed's view."
PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, FEDERATED
INVESTORS, NEW YORK
"It's confirmation that this morning's (GDP) number was a
huge miss because of weather in part and with the revisions,
we're going to get the economy back on the pace we saw in the
third quarter of last year. We were at a 4.1 percent annualized
run rate in the third quarter of last year. Fourth quarter and
first quarter obviously were impacted by the weather.
"What the Fed is saying is ignore this first quarter number
it's not reflective of the underlying strength in the economy.
Therefore we're going to continue along our tapering path."
JOE BELL, SENIOR EQUITY ANALYST, SCHAEFFER'S INVESTMENT
RESEARCH, CINCINNATI, OHIO
"The one thing that I guess people would hold their hat on
is the Fed talked about the fact that they are seeing some
economic activity pick up after the slowdown during the winter,
which has kind of been the question the last several months:
'Has the slowing in the economic activity during the past few
months been only due to the weather or was that part of a
bigger-picture decline in the indicators?'. The fact that the
Fed is starting to see some pickup is one positive sign.
But I don't think we're getting a major (stock market) move
because this was kind of what was expected overall from the
Fed."
AARON KOHLI, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, BNP PARIBAS, NEW YORK
"It was very much as expected. They didn't do anything
unanticipated. The more anticipated question will be in the
details, we have to wait for the schedule of purchases to come
out. As the tapering continues and the sizes get smaller and
smaller it's not clear what will happen to some of the purchase
operations. They may just combine some of these into one, some
should go away and others are likely to be consolidated. Those
kinds of details have a lot more impact on how the Treasuries
market trades week to week."
"It's likely that as the Fed walks away from the Treasury
market the liquidity will gradually improve. Although the Fed
buybacks do provide some events for position overhangs to be
cleared, they can be disruptive at times. Over time it will help
the markets look more for relative value and bring back more
players."
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN
"It's a very positive sign that the Fed, in addition to
making very gradual changes to policy, is making very gradual
changes to the statement. The Fed has tried to make itself much
more predictable and boring when it comes not only to the pace
of the taper but also to when they will be raising rates. From
an investing perspective, boring is good when it comes to the
Fed.
"The one thing I was disappointed they didn't change is what
can be viewed as a muddled mess of forward guidance. But that's
probably what they want. They'd rather stay kind of vague."
CAMILLA SUTTON, CURRENCY STRATEGIST, SCOTIA CAPITAL, TORONTO
"There were very few changes from what we saw in March, and
the minimal changes mean that we see continued tapering of $10
billion a month and the first interest rate hikes in the second
quarter of 2015. It will likely be more of what we have seen."
WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW
YORK
"I think this was literally exactly as expected. No surprise
at all. The Fed already said it expected some weakness because
of weather, but it is also seeing growth pick up and consumer
spending rising. Steady as she goes. The Fed won't cause anyone
to change anything here."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: S&P 500 and Dow cling to small gains; Nasdaq still lower
BONDS: U.S. bond prices generally higher
FOREX: Dollar index remains lower
