May 2 U.S. job growth increased at its fastest pace in more than two years in April and the unemployment rate dived to a 5-1/2 year low of 6.3 percent, suggesting a sharp rebound in economic activity early in the second quarter.

STORY:

TABLE: KEY POINTS:

* Nonfarm payrolls surged 288,000 last month

* Private paryolls rose 273,000

* March and February figures both revised up

COMMENTS:

ADAM SARHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, SARHAN CAPITAL, NEW YORK

"The headline number handily beat expectations, which bodes well for the whole weather theme we saw throughout the first quarter. This is good on two fronts: an economic front, as it obviously bodes well for the economy, and it also bodes well for the Fed's game plan. The Fed has been outlining projections for stronger growth, led by jobs, and now 6.3 percent unemployment is below the Fed's 6.5 percent target. As long as we continue in this direction, it will relieve pressure on the Fed.

"We'll move higher on this, but we had a big move this week. We're at resistance right now, and it may take a little bit of time to break above that. Once we digest this data and see if its a one-off, then we'll move higher." MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Index futures surge BONDS: Treasury yields rise FOREX: Dollar index rises, greenback stronger against both euro and yen (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)