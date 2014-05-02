May 2 U.S. job growth increased at its fastest
pace in more than two years in April and the unemployment rate
dived to a 5-1/2 year low of 6.3 percent, suggesting a sharp
rebound in economic activity early in the second quarter.
STORY:
TABLE:
KEY POINTS:
* Nonfarm payrolls surged 288,000 last month
* Private paryolls rose 273,000
* March and February figures both revised up
COMMENTS:
ADAM SARHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, SARHAN CAPITAL, NEW YORK
"The headline number handily beat expectations, which bodes
well for the whole weather theme we saw throughout the first
quarter. This is good on two fronts: an economic front, as it
obviously bodes well for the economy, and it also bodes well for
the Fed's game plan. The Fed has been outlining projections for
stronger growth, led by jobs, and now 6.3 percent unemployment
is below the Fed's 6.5 percent target. As long as we continue in
this direction, it will relieve pressure on the Fed.
"We'll move higher on this, but we had a big move this week.
We're at resistance right now, and it may take a little bit of
time to break above that. Once we digest this data and see if
its a one-off, then we'll move higher."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: Index futures surge
BONDS: Treasury yields rise
FOREX: Dollar index rises, greenback stronger against both euro
and yen
