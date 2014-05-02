May 2 U.S. job growth increased at its fastest
pace in more than two years in April and the unemployment rate
dived to a 5-1/2 year low of 6.3 percent, suggesting a sharp
rebound in economic activity early in the second quarter.
STORY:
TABLE:
KEY POINTS:
* Nonfarm payrolls surged 288,000 last month
* Private paryolls rose 273,000
* March and February figures both revised up
COMMENTS:
GUS FAUCHER, SENIOR ECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES,
PITTSBURGH
"We may be seeing an acceleration in job growth. It's
sustainable to have a 200,000-plus job growth over the next 6 to
9 months. The drop in 800,000 in labor participation is
concerning. I don't think that's a permanent event. We will see
the workforce expand. Average workweek is at its maximum so
employers have to add more people. This is what the Fed wants to
see. They will continue to slow their asset purchases, but this
isn't going to force the Fed to raise interest rates earlier."
TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF US ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW
YORK
"It's a flatout good report. All of the metrics that you
want to see improve, did. The one thing I would be careful with
though is the decline in the unemployment rate, the decline in
the unemployment rate was a function of the labor force falling
by 806,000, that is gargantuan decline. I would caution against
reading too much into the improvement in the unemployment rate."
"I think that maintaining 280,000 jobs given the current
backup seems like a stretch, to say the least, but I do think
you're in a 200,000 job growth trajectory and at the end of the
day that is still enough to grow consumption at about a 2.5
percent pace, and that overall is an extremely positive
outcome."
ADAM SARHAN, CHIEF EXECUTIVE, SARHAN CAPITAL, NEW YORK
"The headline number handily beat expectations, which bodes
well for the whole weather theme we saw throughout the first
quarter. This is good on two fronts: an economic front, as it
obviously bodes well for the economy, and it also bodes well for
the Fed's game plan. The Fed has been outlining projections for
stronger growth, led by jobs, and now 6.3 percent unemployment
is below the Fed's 6.5 percent target. As long as we continue in
this direction, it will relieve pressure on the Fed.
"We'll move higher on this, but we had a big move this week.
We're at resistance right now, and it may take a little bit of
time to break above that. Once we digest this data and see if
its a one-off, then we'll move higher."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: Index futures surge
BONDS: Treasury yields rise
FOREX: Dollar index rises, greenback stronger against both euro
and yen
