July 3 U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the unemployment rate declined to near a six-year low of 6.1 percent, effectively dispelling fears about the economy's health and underscoring its momentum heading into the second half of 2014.

STORY:

TABLE: KEY POINTS:

* Consensus estimate was 212,000 jobs and 6.3 percent unemployment

* May's number was revised up to 224,000 from 217,000; April to 304,000 from 282,000

* The private sector added 262,000 jobs

* U-6 unemployment down to 12.1 percent from 12.2 percent, and the lowest since October 2008

COMMENTS: MICHAEL O'ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:

"This is obviously very strong across the board, the only other thing you might have hoped for is an uptick in participation. Although, we're at record highs and it is telling that equities are having a little trouble with this number. That could indicate worries that the Fed is behind the curve, and that it shouldn't be on autopilot with respect to tapering. Maybe they should be doing it faster."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

"It is a good number and for once it lines up with the ADP report. This is very good, well above expectations, and what we've been wanting to see. Still, this isn't a catalyst to bring in buyers, since everyone knows the picture is improving. It isn't a huge surprise. In the very near-term, this could be enough to get us to 17,000. We're going there, either today or sometime soon.

"I don't think the market is overvalued at current levels. Until earnings forecasts stop rising, I don't see the market taking a big drop.

"Now people will start focusing on interest rates-- 10-year is jumping up above resistance. I don't think that will be an issue unless it gets around 2.8 percent." MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Index futures ware little changed to slightly lower than before the report BONDS: Treasury yields are rising; 10-year yield touches two-month high near 2.70 percent FOREX: Dollar index is stronger (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)