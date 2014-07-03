July 3 U.S. employment growth jumped in June and
the unemployment rate declined to near a six-year low of 6.1
percent, effectively dispelling fears about the economy's health
and underscoring its momentum heading into the second half of
2014.
* Consensus estimate was 212,000 jobs and 6.3 percent
unemployment
* May's number was revised up to 224,000 from 217,000; April
to 304,000 from 282,000
* The private sector added 262,000 jobs
* U-6 unemployment down to 12.1 percent from 12.2 percent,
and the lowest since October 2008
COMMENTS:
MICHAEL O'ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING,
GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:
"This is obviously very strong across the board, the only
other thing you might have hoped for is an uptick in
participation. Although, we're at record highs and it is telling
that equities are having a little trouble with this number. That
could indicate worries that the Fed is behind the curve, and
that it shouldn't be on autopilot with respect to tapering.
Maybe they should be doing it faster."
WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW
YORK:
"It is a good number and for once it lines up with the ADP
report. This is very good, well above expectations, and what
we've been wanting to see. Still, this isn't a catalyst to bring
in buyers, since everyone knows the picture is improving. It
isn't a huge surprise. In the very near-term, this could be
enough to get us to 17,000. We're going there, either today or
sometime soon.
"I don't think the market is overvalued at current levels.
Until earnings forecasts stop rising, I don't see the market
taking a big drop.
"Now people will start focusing on interest rates-- 10-year
is jumping up above resistance. I don't think that will be an
issue unless it gets around 2.8 percent."
STOCKS: Index futures ware little changed to slightly lower than
before the report
BONDS: Treasury yields are rising; 10-year yield touches
two-month high near 2.70 percent
FOREX: Dollar index is stronger
