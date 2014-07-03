July 3 U.S. employment growth jumped in June and the unemployment rate declined to near a six-year low of 6.1 percent, effectively dispelling fears about the economy's health and underscoring its momentum heading into the second half of 2014.

STORY:

TABLE: KEY POINTS:

* Consensus estimate was 212,000 jobs and 6.3 percent unemployment

* May's number was revised up to 224,000 from 217,000; April to 304,000 from 282,000

* The private sector added 262,000 jobs

* U-6 unemployment down to 12.1 percent from 12.2 percent, and the lowest since October 2008

* Household survey shows the workforce grew by 81,000, employment by 407,000

COMMENTS: STUART HOFFMAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES, PITTSBURGH:

"It's strong across the board and there were upward revisions in the prior two months. The drop in the unemployment rate was for the right reason, making it a legitimate improvement. We are still not seeing any acceleration in wage inflation. It's a strong report that capped off a strong quarter. Everything in the report points to 4.0 percent growth in the second quarter. Bonds are selling off. We should see 10-year yield drift back up 2.70-2.75 percent. It's an easy call for the Fed at the end of this month to say we could taper another $10 billion, but they will probably not raise rates at least a year from now."

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"We've had such a big move to this point that good data just isn't enough to drive this market much further. It's really coming down to company earnings, that's the only thing left that can lead this market higher."

Good data "is what's priced into the market. A bigger question is how does this affect interest rates, as we've been able to keep low rates as the economy comes back. Can the (economy) grow and yet have interest rates remain low? I think that will be a challenge."

MICHAEL O'ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING, GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:

"This is obviously very strong across the board, the only other thing you might have hoped for is an uptick in participation. Although, we're at record highs and it is telling that equities are having a little trouble with this number. That could indicate worries that the Fed is behind the curve, and that it shouldn't be on autopilot with respect to tapering. Maybe they should be doing it faster."

WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW YORK:

"It is a good number and for once it lines up with the ADP report. This is very good, well above expectations, and what we've been wanting to see. Still, this isn't a catalyst to bring in buyers, since everyone knows the picture is improving. It isn't a huge surprise. In the very near-term, this could be enough to get us to 17,000. We're going there, either today or sometime soon.

"I don't think the market is overvalued at current levels. Until earnings forecasts stop rising, I don't see the market taking a big drop.

"Now people will start focusing on interest rates-- 10-year is jumping up above resistance. I don't think that will be an issue unless it gets around 2.8 percent." MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Index futures are little changed to slightly lower than before the report BONDS: Treasury yields are rising; 10-year yield touches two-month high near 2.70 percent FOREX: Dollar index is stronger (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)