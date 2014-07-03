July 3 U.S. employment growth jumped in June and
the unemployment rate declined to near a six-year low of 6.1
percent, effectively dispelling fears about the economy's health
and underscoring its momentum heading into the second half of
2014.
STORY:
TABLE:
KEY POINTS:
* Consensus estimate was 212,000 jobs and 6.3 percent
unemployment
* May's number was revised up to 224,000 from 217,000; April
to 304,000 from 282,000
* The private sector added 262,000 jobs
* U-6 unemployment down to 12.1 percent from 12.2 percent,
and the lowest since October 2008
* Household survey shows the workforce grew by 81,000,
employment by 407,000
COMMENTS:
MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISER AT ALLIANZ SE, NEWPORT
BEACH, CALIFORNIA:
"This comprehensively strong jobs report is good news for
Main Street. The employment challenge is transitioning from
regaining cyclical losses to securing lasting increases in
earnings and overcoming more decisively structural impediments
to job creation. Markets are torn between the good economic news
and the risk this entails for a super accommodative Federal
Reserve."
JACOB OUBINA, SENIOR U.S. ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW
YORK:
"It's an extremely bullish report. Not only did you have a
gangbusters headline and private read but you had a diffusion
index that was 64.8, which shows significantly healthy breadth.
The declining unemployment rate to 6.1 percent was legitimate as
we didn't have any change in the participation rate, it was all
on the employment side. It's a report that really checks off all
the positive boxes, I don't think you could have asked for a
stronger read."
"The Fed are going to continue to monitor the wage picture.
There was an increase in the wage pie and that's a trend that
continues upward. If these dynamics remain in place in the
second half of the year, you are going to see a flow through to
a slightly firmer inflation profile and then the Fed will have
to at least limit the rhetoric on this disinflationary fear that
they've been on."
DARRELL CRONK, DEPUTY CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, WELLS FARGO
PRIVATE BANK, NEW YORK:
"It's a very good number across the board. I don't see
really any bad signs in the number at all. Not just the
headline, the 288,000 jobs, but every one of the sectors across
the board - businesses, services, retail, construction - added
nice jobs in the month of June. What I really had my eye on, was
the lower half of the report because I wanted to see if there
was some wage inflation creeping into the data. Because we've
had 2 or 3 months now of pretty hot inflation data without wage
data, most of it has come from other sources. So as the labor
market keeps tightening it will be ever more important to focus
on that inflation data that is creeping through the wages.
At 288,000 we are closing up to 300,000 (jobs) so that could
get a little bit negative reaction from both the stock market
and the bond because you start to have these conversations again
about does this pull forward the Fed and the first interest
rate. And that is definitely what you are seeing in the bond
market so it doesn't shock me the futures are turning a bit on
this because it will push what has been a pretty dovish Fed to
continue look at this data. We all know that tapering is kind of
on auto pilot and that will conclude and be done but this fall,
but the real question is when do we start looking for and
pricing in that first interest rate hike. This data definitely
leans toward, it doesn't make the full argument, but it leans
toward pulling forward that time horizon as the job market
strengthens. At 6.1 percent, you are getting close to a 5
percent handle on unemployment. With the Fed's dual mandate of
full employment and managing to inflation, a little bit of the
wind could come out of their dovish sails here."
DAVID KEEBLE, GLOBAL HEAD OF INTEREST RATE STRATEGY, CREDIT
AGRICOLE CORPORATE & INVESTMENT BANKING, NEW YORK:
"It's very difficult to find anything wrong in the report.
It's firing on all cylinders. No doubt it brings forward the
date of the rate hike for the market since the 6.1 percent
unemployment rate is virtually back in 'normal' territory. We
have a short trading day today, a day off tomorrow and then
we'll have to digest supply next week. Treasuries should remain
under pressure. We are seeing buying on this dip."
PHIL ORLANDO, CHIEF EQUITY MARKET STRATEGIST, FEDERATED
INVESTORS, NEW YORK:
"It's an awesome number. Our number was 273,000. We were way
high on the Street.
"We've had a phenomenal run here. The market's going to keep
grinding higher, but it's not as if we got the huge valuation
imbalance, at 16 times earnings, that we had at the bottom of
the market in '09 when stocks were trading at 10 times earnings.
So stocks will continue to work higher. We're convinced that
we'll see 2,100 on the S&P 500 by the end of the year, but we're
pushing up to 2,000 right now, so you don't have the huge
valuation imbalance and that's why you're not going to see a
huge jump here. You'll see the market continue to grind up, but
not leap higher."
MARK STANCIL, PARTNER, FRENCH WOLF & FARR, ATLANTA:
"It's a fifth month in a row we are seeing monthly payrolls
above 200,000. This should help us with second-half growth after
the first quarter contraction. Another positive aspect was the
2.0 percent year-over-year growth in weekly hours worked. But
the participation rate remained flat, hovering at historic lows.
The stock market should be up a bit on this. Profit margins are
at historic peaks. With jobs picking up, this should help the
overall economic growth."
GREG PETERS, SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT PRUDENTIAL FIXED
INCOME, NEW YORK:
"I think it is a good number no matter how you parse the
figure. This was definitely a solid print, so I think
across-the-board this was a pretty solid jobs gains. It doesn't
mean a lot for interest rates as I don't think one print changes
the dynamics. I think this figure does introduce some volatility
into the market. The real question is how the market will
respond -- I don't think we'll have a huge breakout in interest
rates as it is just one number."
STUART HOFFMAN, CHIEF ECONOMIST, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES,
PITTSBURGH:
"It's strong across the board and there were upward
revisions in the prior two months. The drop in the unemployment
rate was for the right reason, making it a legitimate
improvement. We are still not seeing any acceleration in wage
inflation. It's a strong report that capped off a strong
quarter. Everything in the report points to 4.0 percent growth
in the second quarter. Bonds are selling off. We should see
10-year yield drift back up 2.70-2.75 percent. It's an easy call
for the Fed at the end of this month to say we could taper
another $10 billion, but they will probably not raise rates at
least a year from now."
RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, JERSEY
CITY, NEW JERSEY:
"We've had such a big move to this point that good data just
isn't enough to drive this market much further. It's really
coming down to company earnings, that's the only thing left that
can lead this market higher."
Good data "is what's priced into the market. A bigger
question is how does this affect interest rates, as we've been
able to keep low rates as the economy comes back. Can the
(economy) grow and yet have interest rates remain low? I think
that will be a challenge."
MICHAEL O'ROURKE, CHIEF MARKET STRATEGIST, JONESTRADING,
GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT:
"This is obviously very strong across the board, the only
other thing you might have hoped for is an uptick in
participation. Although, we're at record highs and it is telling
that equities are having a little trouble with this number. That
could indicate worries that the Fed is behind the curve, and
that it shouldn't be on autopilot with respect to tapering.
Maybe they should be doing it faster."
WAYNE KAUFMAN, CHIEF MARKET ANALYST, ROCKWELL SECURITIES, NEW
YORK:
"It is a good number and for once it lines up with the ADP
report. This is very good, well above expectations, and what
we've been wanting to see. Still, this isn't a catalyst to bring
in buyers, since everyone knows the picture is improving. It
isn't a huge surprise. In the very near-term, this could be
enough to get us to 17,000. We're going there, either today or
sometime soon.
"I don't think the market is overvalued at current levels.
Until earnings forecasts stop rising, I don't see the market
taking a big drop.
"Now people will start focusing on interest rates-- 10-year
is jumping up above resistance. I don't think that will be an
issue unless it gets around 2.8 percent."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: Index futures are little changed to slightly lower than
before the report
BONDS: Treasury yields are rising; 10-year yield touches
two-month high near 2.70 percent
FOREX: Dollar index is stronger
