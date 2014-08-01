Aug 1 U.S. job growth slowed more than expected
in July and an unexpected rise in the unemployment rate pointed
to some slack in the labor market that could give the Federal
Reserve room to keep interest rates low for a while.
STORY:
TABLE:
KEY POINTS:
* Nonfarm payrolls increased 209,000 last month after surging
by 298,000 in June, the Labor Department said on Friday.
* Data for May and June were revised to show a total of
15,000 more jobs created than previously reported, showing
underlying momentum.
* July marked the sixth straight month that employment has
expanded by more than 200,000 jobs, a stretch last seen in 1997.
The one tenth of a percentage point increase in the unemployment
rate to 6.2 percent came as more people entered the labor
market, a sign of confidence in the job market.
* Average hourly earnings, which are being closely monitored
as a potential signal of reduced slack that could prompt the Fed
to raise rates, rose only one cent.
* That left the annual rate of increase at 2.0 percent, still
well below the levels that would make Fed officials nervous. Fed
officials on Wednesday cautioned that "significant" slack
remained, signaling patience on the rate front.
COMMENTS:
MOHAMED EL-ERIAN, CHIEF ECONOMIC ADVISOR AT ALLIANZ, NEWPORT
BEACH, CALIF.:
"It's a goldilocks report for an economy that is steadily
expanding but not lifting off. It will reinforce for now the
Federal Reserve's commitment to a gradualist policy approach."
SARAH HOUSE, ECONOMIST, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, CHARLOTTE, NORTH
CAROLINA:
"On balance it was still pretty positive, we saw job growth
come in a little bit lower than expected, but it's still over
200,000 and the trend remains overall very strong. We did see
the unemployment rate tick up, but that looks like it had to do
a lot with folks coming back into the workforce so that's an
encouraging sign.
"One thing that's gotten a lot of attention lately is
average hourly wage growth and we were expecting a pick up there
but that was flat over the past month, so that's a little bit
puzzling as we have seen labor markets slack decline, pretty
sharply and across other measures over the past year.
"That's something we'll be watching and certainly the Fed's
watching, that and looking to that as a measure of slack in the
labor market. The fact that we didn't see that pick up this
month I think will probably reassure the Fed that their guidance
that we're still not going to raise rates for a while is on
track."
JIM KOCHAN, CHIEF FIXED-INCOME STRATEGIST AT WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, LLC, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"A smaller increase in payroll employment than
predicted. The three-month average monthly increase is now
245,000 which is probably a good measure of the trend of monthly
increases. Household employment rose moderately but since the
labor force increased by 329,000, the unemployment rate went
up. Average hourly earnings did not increase. Thus, Federal
Reserve chair Janet Yellen can argue that there are still few
signs of tightness in the labor market. Also, the U6 measure of
unemployment ticked up to 12.2 percent, another sign of
'underutilization of labor resources' as written in the FOMC
statement on Wednesday.
"Bottom line, the report is consistent with Ms. Yellen's
view that it is too early for the Fed to be contemplating a
'liftoff' in the fed funds rate. The Treasury market had sold
off out of concern that the report today plus the GDP report
would push forward that liftoff. Now, that looks less likely. I
think the range for the 10-year Treasury yield will be around
2.50-3 percent for the remainder of the year."
RYAN SWEET, SENIOR ECONOMIST, MOODY'S ANALYTICS, WEST CHESTER,
PENNSYLVANIA:
"The labor market took a step back, but it didn't raise any
red flags. The job market continues to move forward. We have
absorbed a lot of slack, but we still have a long way to go. For
the Fed, they are focused on wages. Wage growth has been
mediocre. Consumers are just spending what is in their pocket.
We need more wage growth to see a pickup in inflation. For now,
with little wage inflation, this will buy the Fed time to hold
rates near zero. They are no hurry to raise rates based on their
last policy statement. We also need higher wage growth to raise
the participation rate."
JOE MANIMBO, SENIOR MARKET ANALYST, WESTERN UNION BUSINESS
SOLUTIONS, WASHINGTON, D.C.:
"The headline story is on the soft side of expectations.
Still, a solid report overall. But the big story here is the
continued lack of wage growth. So, this number being on the soft
side and showing no wage growth helps dial down wage growth on
the Fed to consider an early rate rise.
"For the dollar, this is a good place to cash in some
profits. The dollar may have become a bit overly stretched. We
are going to have to see some wage growth to help justify these
elevated levels for the greenback."
GENNADIY GOLDBERG, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, TD SECURITIES, NEW
YORK:
"The biggest disappointment was the flat wage print, the
market was running scared after yesterday's outperformance of
the employment cost index, and this helped ease some of the
fears that the Fed would be hiking tomorrow, which was how the
market was trading going into this report. Overall it's a pretty
positive report, it's the sixth straight month above 200,000, we
have positive revisions and inflows into the labor force. The
only really disappointing part of it is wages, and that should
help calm the market."
SEAN LYNCH, MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GLOBAL EQUITY AND RESEARCH
STRATEGY, WELLS FARGO PRIVATE BANK, OMAHA, NEBRASKA:
"You take a little bit of the talk of the risk off of (a
rate hike) coming in earlier expected. The worry was that bad
news would be bad for the market and good news would be bad for
the market and we and we came right down the middle with this
report so we saw some nice movement in the futures. It still
points to a job market and an economy that is improving, but we
also have the absence of wage pressures building which is
becoming another concern for investors."
MARK GRANT, MANAGING DIRECTOR, SOUTHWEST SECURITIES, FORT
LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA:
"The report showed decent growth but nothing extraordinary.
Nothing to get excited about. But this won't force the Fed to
raise rates anytime soon, and given all the fear that was out
there yesterday, it makes sense to me that futures would come
back so strongly. There was also an immediate effect on the bond
market, where the 10-year went from significantly negative to
positive. I think the 10-year could go to 2 percent."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: Index futures pared losses
BONDS: Treasury yields fell as prices rose
FOREX: The dollar slipped against the euro and yen
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)