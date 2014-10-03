Oct 3 U.S. employers stepped up hiring in
September and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low, which
could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015 or
even earlier.
* Actual vs Reuters estimates:
* Headline NFR: 248,000 vs 215,000
* Private hiring: 236,000 vs 210,000
* Manufacturing: 4,000 vs 12,000
* Unemployment: 5.9 pct vs 6.1 percent
* U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 248,000 last month and the
jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008,
the Labor Department said. The results showed a stronger labor
market than analysts had anticipated.
* The government also said 69,000 more jobs had been added
to payrolls in July and August than previously estimated.
COMMENTS:
JAKE LOWERY, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN
ATLANTA:
"Some of the improvement (in the jobless rate) was due to
discouraged workers, and that's not the reason the Fed wants to
see the unemployment rate go down. Perhaps most important of all
is average hourly earnings of workers did not increase at all.
That will be critical to the Fed in reading the amount of slack
in the economy.
"While the five percent handle on the unemployment rate
puts some pressure on the Fed, especially for the hawks on the
committee, the fact wages aren't going up and the labor force
participation rate is still not rebounding is consistent with
(Fed chair) Janet Yellen's view there is still a great amount of
slack in the economy."
BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS
MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:
"The employment report was pretty good, but not great. The
headline was a robust increase in payrolls, but details point to
continued weakness. The strong payrolls number argues for an
earlier rate hike. The lower average hourly wage argues for a
later rate hike.
"Relative to the Fed's projections, things look pretty
normal. The Fed is projecting that the unemployment rate will
average between 5.7 percent and 6.1 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2014. When thinking about these economic reports, and
trying to figure out what the Fed may do and when it might do
it, you always have to compare it to the Fed's projections. On
that basis, things are progressing as expected.
"I think the stutter-step (in the reaction in equity
futures) was due to the mixed message of the report. Strong
growth in payrolls, but a slight shrinking in average hourly
wages is a mixed blessing. Strong growth is good for the
economic outlook, and the earnings outlook, but no wage gains
portends poorly for consumer spending growth.
"The dollar strengthened relative to major currencies. That
is a reflection of the relatively stronger growth in the
U.S. (and) it doesn't have to be bad for the U.S. Most
corporations are good at managing their currency exposure. Most
businesses price their goods for the market in which they sell,
so there isn't just a mechanical increase in prices when the
dollar strengthens. That's why I'm not worried about a stronger
dollar. It could continue to push commodity prices lower, which
is good for controlling input costs, but it does make it a
little tougher for the Fed to hit its inflation target. Thus, a
stronger dollar could keep rates low and prop up equity prices."
JUSTIN LEDERER, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, CANTOR FITZGERALD, NEW
YORK:
"The headline was stronger than expected. Now we've gone
into the five (percent) territory in the unemployment rate it
looks like a strong report. The market is taking a sigh of
relief, Treasuries are backing up some of their recent gains on
Wednesday.
"Hourly earnings were weaker than expected, that is
definitely a key component to the Fed and a concern of the Fed.
I'm not surprised we aren't seeing a larger reaction to the
market given that is still not where the Fed wants it to be."
KIM RUPERT, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT ACTION ECONOMICS IN SAN
FRANCISCO:
"It was better than we expected, at least for the overall
headline payroll gains and the revision to the prior month. The
drop in the unemployment rate to 5.9 (percent) was also
unexpected, although that was from a mix of data that weren't
all good news. We saw a drop in the labor force.
"Overall it was a good report but I don't think it changes
the Fed dynamics. I still think the first rate hike is maybe
mid-year. We are trying to gauge whether it's March or June.
This won't tell you that."
RUSSELL PRICE, SENIOR ECONOMIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, TROY,
MICHIGAN:
"The strong number is still very reflective of the idea that
businesses have been running with very tight labor force levels.
We see that in hours worked as well as the very low layoff rate.
And now as demand is continuing to accelerate just a bit,
businesses are being compelled to hire at faster pace.
"It's still very encouraging that the gains were broad
based, there was a little bit of deceleration in manufacturing,
however, and that could be reflective of maybe we're going to
lose some of the acceleration in the labor rate because of
deceleration we're seeing in places like Europe, in China and
Australia. That's something to keep an eye on, and it's
something that will keep on Fed on hold quite awhile to see how
that plays out."
TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF US ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK:
"This is an extremely constructive report, all the things
that you would want to see improve, did. What flatters the
report is the sharp upward revision to the prior month, that was
an area where the payroll number was a huge disappointment, it
is now effectively revised away.
"Overall the guts of the report looks constructive, the wage
pie was up half a percent, that is an extremely constructive
overall fundamental underpinning. If you expect growth is going
to come in at 3 percent in the second half of the year, you have
your ammunition."
CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK:
PAYROLLS: "The lack of earnings growth is a reminder that the
job quality that we have been seeing is not the same as the last
business cycle. The Fed is responding primarily to headline
number. The most important item is in this report is the drop in
the unemployment rate below 6 percent. (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen
has said there is only so much slack if the unemployment rate
falls below 6 percent. Also the payrolls print is close to
250,000. The Fed would still like to see some wage growth before
tightening.
"As confusing as things are, the one concrete take-away, the
Fed is still on course to tighten. The ECB will add to the
easing in Europe or it will watch Europe fall. The dollar should
end up stronger. There should be a strong bid for long-end
Treasuries from money overseas. For stocks, it's trickier. If
the Fed goes ahead with tightening, it would be harder for
companies to float bonds for stock buybacks. In this climate,
the rise in interest rates affect stock values more on economic
growth."
INTERNATIONAL TRADE: "Exports were already a growth rate of 11
percent. Import growth has been minimal. International growth
should add to Q3 GDP growth."
RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, HEDGE FUND, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL
MANAGEMENT, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:
"Great number. Given the sell-off the market has seen, it
will be received pretty well. There's always the fear that good
news is bad news if it means interest rates are headed a lot
higher. But the market had tilted the other way, that there was
bigger fear of the economy coming apart. It's very positive to
once again start to show some meaningful growth."
PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT KINGSVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT IN
CHICAGO:
"This number will continue to support the notion that the
economy is growing, maybe not all that strongly, and it will
allow the Fed to continue doing what it has been doing. Tapering
will end this month, and it isn't so strong that the Fed will
raise rates anytime soon. This isn't bad for the market by any
means, but I'm not sure how much impact it will really have when
there's so much else going on. There are a lot of concerns out
there, and there are still factors that could take us lower."
MARKET REACTION:
STOCKS: Index futures jumped
BONDS: Treasury yields rose
FOREX: The dollar was stronger against the euro and yen
