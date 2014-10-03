Oct 3 U.S. employers stepped up hiring in September and the jobless rate fell to a six-year low, which could bolster bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike in mid-2015 or even earlier.

STORY:

TABLE:

GRAPHIC: link.reuters.com/nyr52w KEY POINTS:

* Actual vs Reuters estimates:

* Headline NFR: 248,000 vs 215,000

* Private hiring: 236,000 vs 210,000

* Manufacturing: 4,000 vs 12,000

* Unemployment: 5.9 pct vs 6.1 percent

* U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by 248,000 last month and the jobless rate fell to 5.9 percent, the lowest since July 2008, the Labor Department said. The results showed a stronger labor market than analysts had anticipated.

* The government also said 69,000 more jobs had been added to payrolls in July and August than previously estimated.

COMMENTS: JAKE LOWERY, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT IN ATLANTA:

"Some of the improvement (in the jobless rate) was due to discouraged workers, and that's not the reason the Fed wants to see the unemployment rate go down. Perhaps most important of all is average hourly earnings of workers did not increase at all. That will be critical to the Fed in reading the amount of slack in the economy.

"While the five percent handle on the unemployment rate puts some pressure on the Fed, especially for the hawks on the committee, the fact wages aren't going up and the labor force participation rate is still not rebounding is consistent with (Fed chair) Janet Yellen's view there is still a great amount of slack in the economy."

BRIAN JACOBSEN, CHIEF PORTFOLIO STRATEGIST, WELLS FARGO FUNDS MANAGEMENT, MENOMONEE FALLS, WISCONSIN:

"The employment report was pretty good, but not great. The headline was a robust increase in payrolls, but details point to continued weakness. The strong payrolls number argues for an earlier rate hike. The lower average hourly wage argues for a later rate hike.

"Relative to the Fed's projections, things look pretty normal. The Fed is projecting that the unemployment rate will average between 5.7 percent and 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2014. When thinking about these economic reports, and trying to figure out what the Fed may do and when it might do it, you always have to compare it to the Fed's projections. On that basis, things are progressing as expected.

"I think the stutter-step (in the reaction in equity futures) was due to the mixed message of the report. Strong growth in payrolls, but a slight shrinking in average hourly wages is a mixed blessing. Strong growth is good for the economic outlook, and the earnings outlook, but no wage gains portends poorly for consumer spending growth.

"The dollar strengthened relative to major currencies. That is a reflection of the relatively stronger growth in the U.S. (and) it doesn't have to be bad for the U.S. Most corporations are good at managing their currency exposure. Most businesses price their goods for the market in which they sell, so there isn't just a mechanical increase in prices when the dollar strengthens. That's why I'm not worried about a stronger dollar. It could continue to push commodity prices lower, which is good for controlling input costs, but it does make it a little tougher for the Fed to hit its inflation target. Thus, a stronger dollar could keep rates low and prop up equity prices."

JUSTIN LEDERER, INTEREST RATE STRATEGIST, CANTOR FITZGERALD, NEW YORK:

"The headline was stronger than expected. Now we've gone into the five (percent) territory in the unemployment rate it looks like a strong report. The market is taking a sigh of relief, Treasuries are backing up some of their recent gains on Wednesday.

"Hourly earnings were weaker than expected, that is definitely a key component to the Fed and a concern of the Fed. I'm not surprised we aren't seeing a larger reaction to the market given that is still not where the Fed wants it to be."

KIM RUPERT, MANAGING DIRECTOR AT ACTION ECONOMICS IN SAN FRANCISCO:

"It was better than we expected, at least for the overall headline payroll gains and the revision to the prior month. The drop in the unemployment rate to 5.9 (percent) was also unexpected, although that was from a mix of data that weren't all good news. We saw a drop in the labor force.

"Overall it was a good report but I don't think it changes the Fed dynamics. I still think the first rate hike is maybe mid-year. We are trying to gauge whether it's March or June. This won't tell you that."

RUSSELL PRICE, SENIOR ECONOMIST, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL, TROY, MICHIGAN: "The strong number is still very reflective of the idea that businesses have been running with very tight labor force levels. We see that in hours worked as well as the very low layoff rate. And now as demand is continuing to accelerate just a bit, businesses are being compelled to hire at faster pace.

"It's still very encouraging that the gains were broad based, there was a little bit of deceleration in manufacturing, however, and that could be reflective of maybe we're going to lose some of the acceleration in the labor rate because of deceleration we're seeing in places like Europe, in China and Australia. That's something to keep an eye on, and it's something that will keep on Fed on hold quite awhile to see how that plays out."

TOM PORCELLI, CHIEF US ECONOMIST, RBC CAPITAL MARKETS, NEW YORK:

"This is an extremely constructive report, all the things that you would want to see improve, did. What flatters the report is the sharp upward revision to the prior month, that was an area where the payroll number was a huge disappointment, it is now effectively revised away.

"Overall the guts of the report looks constructive, the wage pie was up half a percent, that is an extremely constructive overall fundamental underpinning. If you expect growth is going to come in at 3 percent in the second half of the year, you have your ammunition."

CHRISTOPHER LOW, CHIEF ECONOMIST, FTN FINANCIAL, NEW YORK: PAYROLLS: "The lack of earnings growth is a reminder that the job quality that we have been seeing is not the same as the last business cycle. The Fed is responding primarily to headline number. The most important item is in this report is the drop in the unemployment rate below 6 percent. (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen has said there is only so much slack if the unemployment rate falls below 6 percent. Also the payrolls print is close to 250,000. The Fed would still like to see some wage growth before tightening.

"As confusing as things are, the one concrete take-away, the Fed is still on course to tighten. The ECB will add to the easing in Europe or it will watch Europe fall. The dollar should end up stronger. There should be a strong bid for long-end Treasuries from money overseas. For stocks, it's trickier. If the Fed goes ahead with tightening, it would be harder for companies to float bonds for stock buybacks. In this climate, the rise in interest rates affect stock values more on economic growth." INTERNATIONAL TRADE: "Exports were already a growth rate of 11 percent. Import growth has been minimal. International growth should add to Q3 GDP growth."

RICK MECKLER, PRESIDENT, HEDGE FUND, LIBERTYVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY:

"Great number. Given the sell-off the market has seen, it will be received pretty well. There's always the fear that good news is bad news if it means interest rates are headed a lot higher. But the market had tilted the other way, that there was bigger fear of the economy coming apart. It's very positive to once again start to show some meaningful growth."

PAUL NOLTE, PORTFOLIO MANAGER AT KINGSVIEW ASSET MANAGEMENT IN CHICAGO:

"This number will continue to support the notion that the economy is growing, maybe not all that strongly, and it will allow the Fed to continue doing what it has been doing. Tapering will end this month, and it isn't so strong that the Fed will raise rates anytime soon. This isn't bad for the market by any means, but I'm not sure how much impact it will really have when there's so much else going on. There are a lot of concerns out there, and there are still factors that could take us lower." MARKET REACTION:

STOCKS: Index futures jumped BONDS: Treasury yields rose FOREX: The dollar was stronger against the euro and yen (Americas Economics and Markets Desk; +1-646 223-6300)