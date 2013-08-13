WASHINGTON Aug 13 Inventories at U.S.
businesses were flat in June and firms outside the auto sector
cut back on restocking, which might weigh against estimates for
economic growth in the second quarter.
Overall inventories were unchanged during the month, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday. Economists polled by
Reuters had forecast overall inventories to rise 0.2 percent in
June.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories excluding autos - which go into the
calculation of GDP - decreased 0.1 percent after rising 0.2
percent in May.
Inventories were down in most types of establishments, from
clothing and food stores to department stores.
Businesses are being cautious about restocking against the
backdrop of lackluster domestic demand. The report suggested
inventories might have provided less of a boost to second
quarter economic growth than initially estimated.
The government last month gave an early estimate for gross
domestic product, which showed growth at a 1.7 percent annual
rate in the April-June period.
Business sales increased 0.2 percent in June. At June's
sales pace, it would take 1.29 months for businesses to clear
shelves, unchanged from May.