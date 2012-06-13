UPDATE 1-Merkel suggests euro is too low for Germany
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
WASHINGTON, June 13 U.S. business inventories rose in April as motor vehicle dealers restocked to meet demand, according to a government report on Wednesday that showed continued careful management of stocks.
The Commerce Department said inventories increased 0.4 percent to a record $1.58 trillion, after rising by an unrevised 0.3 percent in March.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories rising 0.3 percent in April.
Inventories in April were lifted by a 1.9 percent rise in restocking by auto dealers, in line with strong demand for motor vehicles from households earlier this year. Auto inventories had increased 1.5 percent in March.
There were also gains in stocks of building materials and furniture. However, clothing inventories dipped 0.2 percent.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product changes. Inventories, excluding autos - which go into the calculation of gross domestic product - edged up 0.1 percent.
Restocking made a modest contribution to the first quarter's 1.9 percent annual growth pace in gross domestic product. Second-quarter growth is estimated at around 1.8 percent.
Business sales rose 0.2 percent to a record $1.25 trillion in April, after a similar gain the prior month. At April's sales pace, it would take 1.26 months for businesses to clear shelves, unchanged from March. (Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
* Comments come after criticism from Trump trade adviser (Adds details)
Feb 18 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.
Feb 17 Buyout firm 3G Capital managed to build a consumer empire with a market value of over $140 billion in just seven years. Yet its ruthless approach to costs may end up hampering 3G-backed Kraft Heinz Co's $143 billion bid for Unilever Plc.