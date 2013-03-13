WASHINGTON, March 13 U.S. business inventories
rose by the most in more than 1-1/2 years in January as sales
fell, suggesting restocking of warehouses will boost economic
growth this quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday inventories
increased 1.0 percent, the largest increase since May 2011,
after rising 0.3 percent in December.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected inventories to
rise 0.4 percent. Automobile inventories rose 1.9 percent, the
biggest gain since July, after increasing 1.1 percent in
December.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. Retail inventories, excluding autos - which go into the
calculation of gross domestic product - rose 1.3 percent. That
was the largest increase since August 1995 and followed a 0.6
percent rise in December.
Inventories subtracted 1.6 percentage points from
fourth-quarter GDP, helping to hold down economic growth to a
0.1 percent rate in the final three months of 2012.
Economists expect businesses to step-up their accumulation
of stocks, which were depleted by relatively strong demand in
the fourth quarter.
Business sales fell 0.3 percent in January, mostly on the
back of declines in autos and furniture, after edging up 0.1
percent the prior month.
At January's sales pace, it would take 1.29 months for
businesses to clear shelves, the most since August. That was up
from 1.28 months in December.