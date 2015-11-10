WASHINGTON Nov 10 U.S. wholesale inventories
rose more than expected in September, suggesting the
third-quarter economic growth estimate could be revised higher.
The Commerce Department said on Tuesday wholesale
inventories increased 0.5 percent as a rise in automobiles,
furniture, farm products and apparel offset a decline in
machinery, petroleum and a range of other goods.
That was the largest gain since June. Wholesale stocks were
revised to show a 0.3 percent gain in August instead of the
previously reported 0.1 percent increase.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast wholesale
inventories unchanged in September.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos -
increased 0.5 percent. That is more than the government
estimated in its advance GDP estimate published last month.
The government estimated that inventories sliced off 1.44
percentage points from GDP growth in the third quarter, leaving
output expanding at a 1.5 percent annual rate.
Sales at wholesalers rose 0.5 percent in September after
declining 0.9 percent in August. Sales had been sluggish since
last August, in part due to the negative impact of lower oil
prices on the value of petroleum products sales
At September's sales pace it would take 1.31 months to clear
shelves, unchanged from August, a still high level that suggests
businesses will be in no rush to restock warehouses.
