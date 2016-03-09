WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
unexpectedly rose in January as sales tumbled, suggesting that
efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory overhang could
persist well into 2016 and restrain economic growth.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday wholesale
inventories increased 0.3 percent in January. December
inventories were revised up to show them unchanged instead of
the previously reported 0.1 percent dip.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast inventories
falling 0.2 percent in January.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic
product changes. The component of wholesale inventories that
goes into the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding
autos - edged up 0.1 percent in January.
Government data last week showed businesses had made less
progress than initially thought reducing the inventory bloat in
the fourth quarter. Inventories subtracted just over one-tenth
of a percentage point from fourth-quarter GDP growth.
Businesses accumulated record inventory in the first half of
2015, which outpaced demand. Though the pace of accumulation
slowed, inventories remained high in the second half of the
year, posing a downside risk to 2016 GDP growth.
A report last week showed inventories at factories fell in
January for a seventh straight month.
In January, sales at wholesalers declined 1.3 percent after
sliding 0.6 percent in December. At January's sales pace it
would take 1.35 months to clear shelves, the highest ratio since
April 2009, compared with 1.33 months in December.
That high ratio suggests the so-called inventory correction
at wholesalers could continue for a while and hurt manufacturing
and overall economic growth.
