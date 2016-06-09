WASHINGTON, June 9 U.S. wholesale inventories
recorded their largest increase in 10 months in April as stocks
of machinery and farm products rose, suggesting inventories
could be a boost to economic growth in the second quarter.
The Commerce Department said on Thursday that wholesale
inventories increased 0.6 percent. Inventories for March were
revised up to show a 0.2 percent gain instead of the previously
reported 0.1 percent rise.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast wholesale
inventories nudging up 0.1 percent in April.
Sales at wholesalers jumped 1.0 percent in April after
advancing 0.6 percent in March. With sales increasing solidly
for a second straight month, it would take wholesalers 1.35
months to clear shelves, down from 1.36 months in March.
Inventories are a key component of gross domestic product
changes. The component of wholesale inventories that goes into
the calculation of GDP - wholesale stocks excluding autos -
increased 0.8 percent in April.
Inventories have been a drag on GDP growth since the third
quarter of 2015. Businesses accumulated record inventory in the
first half of 2015, which outstripped demand. Though the pace of
accumulation slowed, inventories remained high in the second
half of 2015 and the first quarter of 2016.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)